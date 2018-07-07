हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018: Fans dejected after Brazil's defeat

Belgium struck early and held off a late Brazil fightback to send the five-times champions tumbling out in an end-to-end thriller that earned a semi-final with France. 

World Cup - Round of 8 - Brazil vs Belgium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - July 6, 2018 - Fans react during the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

KAZAN (Russia): Brazilian fans` hopes of celebrating a sixth World Cup title in Russia were dashed on Friday when their national team lost 2-1 to Belgium in the quarter-finals.

Engineer Flavio Montez flew the more than 12,500 km (7,767 miles) from his home in Sao Paulo to the Russian World Cup host city of Kazan for Friday`s game.

"We are very disappointed because we came here to go to the semi-finals and finals," he said.

"But it was, I think in the end, a great match and Belgium played well. We have to accept that this is football."

Daniel De Freitas Ariano, also from Sao Paulo, was not happy with Brazil midfielder Fernandinho, who inadvertently gave Belgium an early lead by scoring an own goal as the ball came off his shoulder into the net from a corner.

"We feel bad because Belgium played well. It`s always hard when the other team plays well," he said.

"But I think the feeling I hate the most is Fernandinho, he basically lost the game for us.

"But we came to see the World Cup, and even losing was the best experience of our lives. Just to be here."

