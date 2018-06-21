हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Peru live match updates

For France, a victory at Ekaterinburg Arnea will ensure a place in the Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals), Peru are staring at elimination if they fail to secure a point today. 

Pic courtesy: IANS

France, the 1998 winner, take on Peru in the second Group C match at Ekaterinburg Arnea in Ekaterinburg. While France secured a lucky but confidence boosting 2-1 victory in their first match against Australia, Peru lost narrowly to Denmark by a margin of 0-1.

Follow the live match updates:

30 minute: MISS! Peru opened up the French defence but the goalkeeper saves it. Guerrero shot a bullet but failed to beat the goalkeeper. 

Possession 

France- 46 percent

Peru- 54  percent 

23 minute: Flores tries to attempt a shot on target from distance but clouds the ball away from the French crossbar. 

22 minute: Free-kick to France. Yellow card! Guerrero gets booked for a challenge on Umtiti. 

21 minute: Peru are pressing hard to find inroads into the French half. 

18 minute: Free-kick to Peru on the left flank. 

16 minute: Yellow card!  Advincula goes down,  Matuidi gets a yellow card. 

15 minute: SAVED! Peru goalkeeper keeps the scoreline intact as clears the firey shot from Griezmann. That was close! 

14 minute: Corner to France, who are finally starting to accelerate. What an effort! that looked like going in but the ball goes wide. 

9 minute: France are trying to settle and make their first charge into the Peru penalty box. Brilliant effort by Griezmann. 

8 minute: Free-kick to Peru as Guerrero goes down. 

5 minute:  Peru look disciplined and are denying the French players with space in the midfield.  

3 minute: Free-kick to France as Peru's Flores nudges a French player. 

2 minute: Peru are on the front-foot early in the match as they try and create space in the France half. 

Kick-off

Lineups

France XI: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Lucas; Kanté, Pogba; Mbappé, Griezmann, Matuidi; Giroud

Peru XI: Gallese; Advincula, Ramos, Rodriguez, Trauco; Aquino, Yotún; Carillo, Cueva, Flores; Guerrero

For France, a victory at Ekaterinburg Arnea will ensure a place in the Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals), Peru are staring at elimination if they fail to secure a point today. This will be only the second time the two teams are playing against each other. Their first meeting was in 1982 when Peru had defeated France 1-0.
The French team was stretched by the Australians and coach Didier Deschamps has put every team members through a rigorous training session for the match against Peru, who go all out to avoid being knocked out.

Full squad:

France: Goalkeepers - Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola. Defenders - Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Adil Rami, Benjamin Pavard, Presnel Kimpembe, Bernard Mendy, Djibril Sidibe, Lucas Hernandez. Midfielders - Blaise Matuidi, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Thomas Lemar, Corentin Tolisso, Steven N’Zonzi. Forwards - Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Nabil Fekir, Ousmane Dembele, Florian Thauvin

Peru: Goalkeepers - Pedro Gallese, Jose Carvallo, Carlos Caceda. Defenders - Luis Advincula, Miguel Araujo, Aldo Corzo, Nilson Loyola, Christian Ramos, Alberto Rodriguez, Anderson Santamaria, Miguel Trauco. Midfielders - Pedro Aquino, Wilder Cartagena, Christian Cueva, Edison Flores, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun. Forwards - Paolo Hurtado, Andy Polo, Andre Carrillo, Raul Ruidiaz, Jefferson Farfan, Paolo Guerrero

