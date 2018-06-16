हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: France's Hugo Lloris discusses team's favourite status

France will debut at the FIFA World Cup against Australia on Saturday.

French national soccer team goalkeeper Hugo Lloris attends his team's training session in Kazan, Russia, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

 Kazan, Russia: France's national team captain, Hugo Lloris, said on Friday that Les Bleus has a good chance of winning the 2018 World Cup, though his squad is not mentioned often in the media as a favorite.

"We do not consider ourselves favorites to win the title, as there are many high-level teams in the competition, such as Brazil, Germany, and Spain," the France international said at a press conference ahead of the Australia game.

Goalkeeper Lloris' ideas aside, France, which is set to compete in Group C along with Peru, Australia and Denmark, is one of the favorites to win the title, according to experts.

Lloris stressed that Australia is a good team with many talented players who compete in Europe and are used to World Cup play.

