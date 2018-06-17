हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018: Injured Belgian defenders Vincent Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen still in doubt

Before the Belgian squad left Moscow for Sochi, the Belgian soccer federation announced that defender Laurent Ciman, a possible backup for Kompany and Vermaelen, had been sent home.

Image Courtesy: EPA/EFE

Sochi, Russia: The Belgian national team held a light training session on Saturday in Sochi amid suspense surrounding the status of two key players - injured defenders Vincent Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen.

On Saturday morning, before the Belgian squad left Moscow for Sochi, the Belgian soccer federation announced that defender Laurent Ciman, a possible backup for Kompany and Vermaelen, had been sent home.

Spanish head coach Roberto Martinez said at the practice that he was holding out hope that both Kompany, a Manchester City standout; and Vermaelen, who plays for FC Barcelona, could recover in time to play against Panama in Group G action on Monday at Fisht Olympic Stadium in this Black Sea resort city.

Even if those players are not ready, the coach has Tottenham players Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, as well as Dedryck Boyata of Scottish club Celtic, as potential replacements.

