FIFA World Cup 2018: Iran defender Rouzbeh Cheshmi injured in training, to miss World Cup clash with Spain

The 24-year-old would either be replaced by Ramin Rezaeian, Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh or even center-forward Karim Ansarifard.

Iranian goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand (L) and teammate Roozbeh Cheshmi react after winning the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B soccer match against Morocco in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE file/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Moscow: Iran defender Rouzbeh Cheshmi is due to missing his national team's upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup clash with Spain - they are second of the tournament - after he sustained a muscle injury during a training session, the Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI) announced on Monday.

The FFIRI said Cheshmi, one of Iran's key players, was injured on Sunday during a practice led by the team's Portuguese head coach Carlos Queiroz in the Russian capital Moscow.

The 24-year-old would either be replaced by Ramin Rezaeian, Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh or even center-forward Karim Ansarifard, a rare alternative that Queiroz has nevertheless opted for in past occasions.

On Friday, Iran prevailed 1-0 over Morocco in their opener, when Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz sent the ball into his own net while trying to clear it after an Iranian corner five minutes into stoppage time.

Iran is set to face Spain on Wednesday, which tied 3-3 with Portugal on Friday.

