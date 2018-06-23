हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's wife mocked after Argentina's defeat

Argentina's 0-3 defeat against Croatia has left most fans in shatters and many absolutely fuming.

Photo courtesy: Instagram/antoroccuzzo88

Buenos Aires: After Argentine forward and FC Barcelona megastar Lionel Messi failed to save the squad from a devastating 0-3 defeat in their World Cup Group match against Croatia, his wife has become the subject of trolling on Instagram.

As Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo was unable to be in Russia for the championship, she took to Instagram to cheer on her husband ahead of the game, having posted a picture of the couple`s three-month-old son, with the caption, "#VamosPapi" -- meaning "#GoDaddy"

After a Croatian midfielder delivered the coup de grace with the third goal, handing Messi`s team a shock 0-3 defeat, it immediately made furious Argentine fans shift to Antonella`s post, reports Sputnik news agency.

Angry fans mocked the caption to the picture, with one writing, "Papi is a loser", while another user wrote that "Papi" would be coming home soon when Argentina get knocked out of the tournament.

"I hope you will tell Messi to play a better match against Nigeria," another person commented, referring to the upcoming third and final Group D game in St. Petersburg.

Meanwhile, many others voiced support for the family with kind words and wishes: "Go, Leo! Do it for your family!"

