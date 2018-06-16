FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Minnows Iceland equalise against Argentine, 1-1 at half-time

MOSCOW: The Day 3 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 is here. Argentina start as hot favourites to beat Iceland in their opening World Cup Group D match on Saturday but the toughest opponent for the runners-up four years ago may be themselves rather than the tiny tournament debutants.
Three other matches - France and Australia (Group C), Peru vs Denmark (Group C) and Croatia vs Nigeria (Group D) - are also scheduled for today.
Champions in 1978 and 1986, Argentina are part of football’s elite and have in their ranks Lionel Messi, the five-times world player of the year.
Here are the live updates from the match:
46 minute: Argentina make the first charge, as Aguero holds the ball in the box but the defenders clear the danger away.
Second-half is underway
Both Argentina and Iceland are giving away a lot of space defensively and the strikers will certainly be tempted into scoring in the second-half. Argentina have a strong bench with the likes of Dybala and Higuain, they will look to take the lead, as they go deep into the final minutes of the match.
Argentina’s Sergio Aguero opened the scoring with a stunner, his first World Cup goal, but Iceland’s Finnbogason created history for his country with an equaliser, Iceland’s first ever World Cup goal. Both sides look balanced.
alf-time Argentina 1-1 Iceland
45 minute: Sigurdsson goes for a volley but fires it wide. Good effort! Iceland are pushing Argentina defenders to get back.
43 minute: That was rare! Messi gives away a long pass from Aguero. 2 minutes to go!
41 minute: The ball hits the hand of an Iceland defender but the referee disregards- as not deliberate. NO PENALTY!
35 minute: Messi, Aguero, Dybala, three of the world's finest forwards are playing but nothing has come out of the game so far for Argentina.
34 minute: Iceland are restricting the Argentinian players for shots outside the box and are forcing them to attempt shots from distance.
32 minute: Biglia pulls-off an effort but it is off target, fails to test Iceland's goalkeeper.
27 minute: Messi continues to trouble Iceland, but Iceland hold a tight line. They seem to have prepared really well on the Argentinian player.
23 minute: Goal!!! Finnbogason taps the ball into the goal from six yards, to give Iceland their first ever World cup goal. Iceland 1-1 Argentina.
20 minute: Messi fires the ball from the left flank but right into the hands of Iceland goalkeeper Halldorsson.
19 minute: Goal!!! Sergio Aguero scores a stunner into the top corner, his first World Cup goal. Argentina 1-0 Iceland
16 minute: Messi has been busy in the Iceland penalty box but the defenders keep him quiet.
15 minute: Argentina on a counter-attack, but gives away the possession with a poor pass up front, Iceland's Finbogason flicks it away.
12 minute: Argentina's Otamendi clouds the ball from the far-post, it is a long way away from the goal.
10 minute: Messi is cramped for space by Iceland's defenders.
8 minute: That was close! Iceland striker had a clear shot on the South-American goal but misses.
7 minute: Messi flick in the ball off a free-kick, Tagliafico stoops down to head the ball towards the Iceland goal but misses by a whisker.
5 minute: Though Argentina have dominated in early minutes, Iceland hold a tight line and deny space.
3 minute: Free-kick for Argentina. Messi nearly curved in inside the Iceland goalpost.
Argentina takes on Iceland for the first time at the World Cup.
Lineups
Argentina XI: Caballero; Salvio, Otamendi, Rojo, Tagliafico; Biglia, Mascherano; Meza, Messi, Di María; Agüero
Substitutes: Guzmán, Armani, Mercado, Ansaldi, Fazio, Pérez, Banega, Lo Celso, Acuña, Dybala, Pavón, Higuaín
Iceland XI: Halidórsson; Saevarsson, Árnason, Sigurdsson, Mangússon; Gudmundsson, Gunnarsson, Hallfredsson, Bjarnason; Sigurdsson, Finnbogason
Substitutes: Shram, Gúnarsson, Fridjónsson, Gudmundsson, Ingason, Sigurdarson, Eyjólfsson, Skúlason, Gíslason, Traustason, Bödvarsson, Skúlason
Squads:
Argentina
Goalkeepers: Nahuel Guzman, Franco Armani, Wilfredo Caballero.
Defenders: Marco Acuna, Cristian Ansaldi, Federico Fazio, Javier Mascherano, Gabriel Mercado, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Rojo, Eduardo Salvio, Nicolas Tagliafico.
Midfielders: Ever Banega, Lucas Biglia, Angel Di Maria, Giovani Lo Celso, Maxi Meza, Enzo Perez, Cristian Pavon.
Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala
Iceland:
Goalkeepers: Hannes Þór Halldórsson, Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson, Frederik Schram.
Defenders: Kári Árnason, Ari Freyr Skúlason, Ragnar Sigurðsson, Hörður Björgvin Magnússon, Birkir Már Sævarsson, Sverrir Ingi Ingason, Hólmar Örn Eyjólfsson.
Midfielders: Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson, Birkir Bjarnason, Arnór Ingvi Traustason, Emil Hallfreðsson, Gylfi Sigurðsson, Ólafur Ingi Skúlason, Rúrik Gíslason, Samúel Kári Friðjónsson, Aron Einar Gunnarsson.
Forwards: Alfreð Finnbogason, Jón Daði Böðvarsson, Björn Bergmann Sigurðarson, Albert Guðmundsso