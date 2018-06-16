FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: France vs Australia, Kazan Arena, Kazan

MOSCOW: The Day 3 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 is here. The Group C opener between France and Australia at the Kazan Arena on Saturday pitches some of the best young attacking talent at the World Cup against a team which has often struggled to find the net in recent years.
Three other matches - Argentina vs Iceland (Group D), Peru vs Denmark (Group C) and Croatia vs Nigeria (Group D) - have been scheduled for today.
That France will start as clear favourites is down to the superior quality running throughout Didier Deschamps's 23-man squad but in particular in the forward quartet of Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud.
While Deschamps was giving nothing away on Friday, only three will start with Griezmann's form making him almost certain to lead the line and the experienced Giroud perhaps the player to miss out.
Here are the live updates from the match:
Half Time! France 0-0 Australia
45 minute: That was close! Australia's Behich shoots a wide ball. France under pressure.
43 minute: Australia's Sainsbury intercepts a volley to Griezmann from the right flank. That could have been Griezmann's 13th International goal!
41 minute: France seem out of place. They are easily giving away the ball in the final-third.
39 minute: France enjoy possession but have failed to make any alteration to the scorecard. 5 minutes to go.
37 minute: Australia's Aaron Mooy has had more touches on the ball than anybody else. It sums up the impressive show from the Men in Yellow.
34 minute: France have had only 1 shot on target after the 8th minute, Australia have been wonderful in the defence, so far.
32 minute: Corner for France. Another brilliant display of defence by the Australians blocking a pass from Griezmann at the close range.
30 minute: Superb defending by the Australians. Defender Sainsbury makes a timely interception as Griezmann looked dangerous with a cross from the right flank.
29 minute: The Australians are making their presence heard at the Kazan Arena. The French do look nervous out there.
26 minute: Free-kick for Australia. This is the 13th free-kick of the match. French goalkeeper makes a comfortable save. France counter attack.
23 minute: Great interception by Aaron Mooy, does not give Griezmann space in the right flank.
19 minute: France's Corentin goes down after a challenge from the Australian midfielder Jedinak. Free-kick to France.
17 minute: Free-kick for Australia on the left flank. That was close. Trent Sainsbury could not reach the ball in time as the French goalkeeper claws it away. Corner for Australia.
14 minute: Corner! France have their first corner from the match, headed away from the goal by Australian defender.
13 minute: Yellow card! First booking of the match and Australian forward Mathew Leckie gets a Yellow for his tackle on Lucan Hernandez.
11 minute: Free-kick for Australia, but waste the opportunity with an elevated air ball.
9 minute: France are fired up in the early minutes of the match but the tall Australian goalkeeper has not been troubled by the French strikers, yet.
5 minute: The French continue to threaten up-front. Griezmann takes a long shot, from the outside the box but Ryan dives on to his left for the save.
3 minute: Free-kick for France. Paul Poga fires the ball in, but it goes straight into the hands of goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.
1 minute: Great run by Kylian Mbappe on the right flank. Comfortably gets past the Australian defence.
The Lineups
France XI: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez, Tolisso, Kanté, Pogba, Mbappé, Griezmann, Dembélé
Australia XI: Ryan, Behich, Milligan, Sainsbury, Risdon, Mooy, Jedinak, Rogic, Kruse, Leckie, Nabbout
Squads:
France:
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola.
Defenders: Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Adil Rami, Benjamin Pavard, Presnel Kimpembe, Bernard Mendy, Djibril Sidibe, Lucas Hernandez.
Midfielders: Blaise Matuidi, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Thomas Lemar, Corentin Tolisso, Steven N’Zonzi.
Forwards: Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Nabil Fekir, Ousmane Dembele, Florian Thauvin
Australia:
Goalkeepers: Brad Jones, Mat Ryan, Danny Vukovic.
Defenders: Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Matthew Jurman, James Meredith, Josh Ridson, Trent Sainsbury.
Midfielders: Tim Cahill, Jackson Irvine, Mile Jedinak, Robbie Kruse, Massimo Luongo, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic.
Forwards: Daniel Arzani, Tomi Juric, Jamie Maclaren, Mathew Leckie, Andrew Nabbout, Dimitri Petratos