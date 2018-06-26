हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Looking to beat Denmark and win Group C, says France coach Didier Deschamp

Deschamps said that he would not ask his players for anything less than a win on Tuesday, given that Denmark is also hungry for a victory. 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Looking to beat Denmark and win Group C, says France coach Didier Deschamp
France's head coach Didier Deschamps attends a press conference held in Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Moscow: France coach Didier Deschamps on Monday said he is looking for a win against Denmark in his last match of Group C, although a draw would be enough for Les Bleus to qualify for the knockout round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

France currently leads the group after winning its two previous matches against Australia 2-1 and Peru 1-0, while Denmark holds the second spot with four points.

Deschamps said that he would not ask his players for anything less than a win on Tuesday, given that Denmark is also hungry for a victory, despite the fact that a tie would also be enough to send them through to the last 16.

Although he gave no indications about the eleven players that will take the field against Denmark, Deschamps hinted that he would rotate his team to preserve some players and give others more minutes.

The French coach also asserted that Les Bleus are not making calculations about the effect that winning the group stage would have on their opponent in the next round.

Coming first in Group C would mean France could face Argentina, depending on whether the Albiceleste can pull off a comeback and take second place in Group D, as Croatia has already sealed the top spot.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018World Cup 2018FIFA World CupDidier DeschampsDenmark vs France

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close