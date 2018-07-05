हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Marcelo, Fernandinho in Canarinho's starting lineup against Belgium

Brazil coach Adenor 'Tite' Bachi on Thursday confirmed that left-back Marcelo and midfielder Fernandinho are in the starting lineup for the quarterfinal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, against Belgium.

Marcelo, recently recovered from a muscle spasm suffered in the group stage match against Serbia, took back his position that was temporarily filled by Filipe Luis, who started in the last 16 victory against Mexico.

Tite said at a press conference on the eve of the match against Belgium's national team that he talked to both Marcelo and Luis, and ended up choosing the Real Madrid left-back to play on Friday.

In addition, the coach confirmed that the substitute for Casemiro, who cannot play after accumulating yellow cards, is set to be Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho.

With this, Canarinho's starting lineup for Friday's match includes: Alisson, Fagner, Miranda, Thiago Silva, Marcelo, Fernandinho, Paulinho, Willian, Neymar Jr., Philippe Coutinho, and Gabriel Jesus.

