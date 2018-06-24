FIFA World Cup 2018: Schedule of matches on June 24, Day 11

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

MOSCOW: The Day 11 of FIFA World Cup 2018 will see three matches with six teams in Group G and Group H squaring off with each other. The three matches scheduled for the day are - England vs Panama (Group G), Japan vs Senegal (Group H) and Poland vs Colombia (Group H). While England aim to bank Panama in their Group G clash, Japan and Poland eye to beat Senegal and Colombia respectively, reaching the top spot in Group H game.

Schedule for Sunday, June 24:

England vs Panama (Group G)
Venue: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod
Time: 5:30 pm

Japan vs Senegal (Group H)
Venue: Ekaterinburg Arena, Ekaterinburg 
Time: 8:30 pm

Poland vs Colombia (Group H)
Venue: Kazan Arena, Kazan
Time: 11:30 pm

When English players first imagined playing a World Cup in Russia, they would not have envisaged searing sunshine and temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius (86°F). Yet unless forecasters are wrong, that is exactly what awaits them against Panama in the baking Nizhny Novgorod Stadium where there has been barely a cloud for days. So are England worried, especially given the advantage this could give the Central Americans.

Senegal are not unduly worried about taking on Japan in Group H clash despite the Asians possessing plenty of technical quality across the pitch, the African team's coach Aliou Cisse said on Saturday. Japan defeated 10-man Colombia 2-1 in their opening game, a surprise win that has given Akira Nishino's side a good chance of progressing to the last-16 for only the third time.

Poland, on the other hand, are still "angry" about their shock defeat in the World Cup opener against Senegal and their rancour will propel them to victory against Colombia, coach Adam Nawalka said on Saturday. The eighth-ranked Poles are desperate for a result in the Group H clash in Kazan, having given up two goals from terrible defensive errors to lose 2-1 to the African side.

(With inputs from agencies)

