FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 schedule of Round of 16 matches, quarterfinals, semifinals, third place and final

FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 line-up is getting ready but will not see defending champions Germany who are out of the football extravaganza following their shock loss to South Korea in a Group F match. With an array of stars, Germany were expected to have an easy time in their group against Mexico, Sweden and South Korea. But their campaign never got off after Mexico beat them in the opening group match 1-0. Losing finalist of FIFA World Cup 2014 Argentina, too, had a tough time qualifying to the knockout stages but they just about made it after beating Nigeria 2-1 in their last Group D match.

Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa denies Sweden's Marcus Berg in their final Group F match. Photo Credit: Reuters

Below is the schedule of the Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals), quarterfinals, semifinals, third place match and the final:
  
Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals)

Saturday, 30 June
Match 49: France (Group C winner) vs Argentina (Group D runner-up)
Venue: Kazan Arena, Kazan
Time: 7:30 pm

Match 50: Uruguay (Group A winner) vs Portugal (Group B runner-up)
Venue: Fisht Stadium, Sochi
Time: 11.30 pm

Sunday, 1 July
Match 51: Spain (Group B winner) vs Russia (Group A runner-up)
Venue: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
Time: 7:30 pm

Match 52: Croatia (Group D winner) vs Denmark (Group C runner-up)
Venue: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod
Time: 11:30 pm

Monday, 2 July
Match 53: Group E winner vs Mexico (Group F runner-up)
Venue: Samara Arena, Samara
Time: 7:30 pm

Match 54: Group G winner vs Group H runner-up
Venue: Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don
Time: 11.30 pm

Tuesday, 3 July
Match 55: Sweden (Group F winner) vs Group E runner-up
Venue: Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg
Time: 7:30 pm

Match 56: Group H winner vs Group G runner-up
Venue: Spartak Stadium, Moscow
Time: 11:30 pm

Quarterfinals
Friday, 6 July
Match 57: Winner Match 49 vs Winner Match 50
Venue: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod
Time: 7:30 pm

Match 58: Winner Match 53 vs Winner Match 54
Venue: Kazan Arena, Kazan
Time: 11:30 pm

Saturday, 7 July
Match 59: Winner Match 55 vs Winner Match 56
Venue: Samara Arena, Samara
Time: 7:30 pm

Match 60: Winner Match 51 vs Winner Match 52
Venue: Fisht Stadium, Sochi
Time: 11:30 pm

Semifinals
Tuesday, 10 July
Match 61: Winner Match 57 vs Winner Match 58
Venue: Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg
Time: 11:30 pm

Wednesday, 11 July
Match 62: Winner Match 59 vs Winner Match 60
Venue: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
Time: 11:30 pm

Third place match
Saturday, 14 July
Match 63: Loser Match 61 vs Loser Match 62
Venue: Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg
Time: 7:30 pm

Final
Sunday, 15 July
Match 64: Winner Match 61 vs Winner Match 62
Venue: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
Time: 8:30 pm

A total of 32 teams qualified for the Football World Cup. They were divided into eight groups with the winner and runner-up of each group entering the knockout stage. The matches are being played across 12 venues and tournament involves 64 matches. There are 23 players in the final team announced by each nation.

