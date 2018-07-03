FIFA World Cup 2018 Switzerland vs Sweden live updates, goalless at half time

Moscow: Switzerland and Sweden have never set the FIFA World Cup on fire but both the teams are eyeing history when they take on each other at Saint Petersburg Stadium to decide which team secures the right to play in the quarterfinals.
Follow the live match updates here:
The two other Round of 16 matches between European teams (#ESPRUS and #CRODEN) were both decided by penalties...
Do you reckon that is on the cards today?#SWESUI 0-0 pic.twitter.com/VNnpJwHlsI
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2018
Switzerland 0-0 Sweden!!!
Half-time!!
1 minute of Stoppage time!
45 minute: Free-kick to Switzerland. Xherdan Shaqiri whips the ball into the Sweden box but goalkeeper Robin Olsen collects it comfortably.
41 minute: Corner for Sweden. MISS!! Albin Ekdal misses a golden opportunity off a cross from the far corner. Both Sweden and Switzerland need to make the most of their chances up-front.
39 minute: MISS!! Switzerland's Blerim Dzemaili goes unmarked as he picks up a pass in the box but skies the ball away. Dzemaili should have scored there.
36 minute: Corner for Switzerland. The Sweden defence clear the ball away from danger.
34 minute: Switzerland's Granit Xhaka attempts a long range but clouds the ball away. That was close.
31 minute: Yellow card! Sweden's Mikael Lustig gets booked for a challenge on Josip Drmic.
29 minute: SAVED!! Goalkeeper Yann Sommer makes a brilliant save off a half-volley shot from Sweden's Marcus Berg. What an effort.
24 minute: Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri fires the ball in the Sweden box in an attempt to find Zuber but skies the ball away.
15 minute: Sweden are pressing hard in the midfield forcing Switzerland to defend deep early in the first-half. The Swiss, on the other hand, are trying to create chances on the counter but give away possession in the final third.
9 minute: MISS! Sweden's Marcus Berg clouds a golden opportunity from close range. That was close.
7 minute: Switzerland's Steven Zuber attempts a shot from distance but hits the ball directly into the hands of the goalkeeper. Decent effort.
1 minute: Free-kick to Sweden. Augustinsson whips the ball in the middle but a Swiss defender clears the ball to safety.
Kick-off!
#SWESUI // #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/tjzsix2OLQ
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2018
Lineups:
Sweden XI: Robin Olsen; Ludwig Augustinsson, Andreas Granqvist, Victor Lindelof, Mikael Lustig; Emil Forsberg, Albin Ekdal, Gustav Svensson, Viktor Claesson; Ola Toivonen, Marcus Berg.
Switzerland XI: Yann Sommer; Ricardo Rodriguez, Manuel Akanji, Johan Djourou, Michael Lang; Granit Xhaka, Valon Behrami; Steven Zuber, Blerim Dzemaili, Xherdan Shaqiri; Josip Drmic.
Sweden's best show was in the 1958 edition, which they hosted, they were the runner-up to Brazil. Sweden have reached the semifinals in 1938, 1950 and 1994 too. Switzerland have managed to reach the quarterfinal on four occasions - 1934, 1938 and 1954. Since then they have promised a lot but delivered very little.
The match in Saint Petersburg is the first time the two teams are facing each other in a major tournament although they have met 29 times in competitive matches with Switzerland winning 11, Sweden 10 and the remaining eight matches ending in a tie.
Full squad:
Sweden:
Goalkeepers - Robin Olsen, Karl-Johan Johnsson.
Defenders - Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Martin Olsson, Ludwig Augustinsson, Filip Helander, Emil Krafth, Pontus Jansson.
Midfielders - Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Gustav Svensson, Oscar Hiljemark, Viktor Claesson, Marcus Rohden, Jimmy Durmaz.
Forwards - Marcus Berg, Ola Toivonen, John Guidetti, Isaac Kiese-Thelin.
Switzerland:
Goalkeepers - Roman Buerki, Yvon Mvogo, Yann Sommer.
Defenders - Manuel Akanji, Johan Djourou, Nico Elvedi, Michael Lang, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Francois Moubandje, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schaer.
Midfielders - Valon Behrami, Blerim Dzemaili, Gelson Fernandes, Remo Freuler, Xherdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Steven Zuber.
Forwards - Josip Drmic, Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic, Mario Gavranovic.