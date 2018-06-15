हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay's full soccer squad trains before Egypt clash

The Uruguayan national soccer team on Thursday completed their training on the eve of their World Cup debut clash with Egypt with all 23 players present and in good physical condition.

Pic Courtesy: EPA-EFE

Coach Oscar Tabarez led a practice session that was open to the press for the first 15 minutes and which focused on power exercises and ball control.

Right-back Guillermo Varela, who suffered a muscle spasm that prevented him from playing in the friendly against Uzbekistan, and Lucas Torreira and Rodrigo Bentancur,

both of whom experienced pains after the first training session on Russian soil, are now all in tip-top condition.

Uruguay is in Group A, along with Egypt, Russia and Saudi Arabia, and the squad is set to go up against the Egyptians on Friday.

