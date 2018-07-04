हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA's The Best awards jury to include Ronaldo Nazario, Kaka, Iker Casillas

Moscow: FIFA's The Best Football Awards revealed on Wednesday the list of retired soccer legends who are to serve as judges, which included Brazil's Ronaldo Nazario and Kaka, Spain's Iker Casillas, England's Frank Lampard and Germany's Lothar Matthaus.

The categories for the award are for the best men's and women's players and coaches for the 2017/2018 season, the Puskas award for best goal, best goalkeeper and best fan.

Each category has a jury that includes former soccer stars and coaches from all over the world.

The juries of each category are expected to draw up a list of 10 candidates, to be announced on July 23, the day on which public voting is scheduled to begin.

Fans, captains of national teams, managers and more than 200 members of the international press are set to vote in all categories.

In Sept., FIFA is scheduled to announce a short list of three finalists in each category, with a gala event to be held for the second consecutive year in London on Sept. 24.

In the 2017 edition, Real Madrid's Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo repeated his win for best men's player, while Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Lieke Martens won best women's player.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane of France won best men's coach and the Netherlands' national team coach Sarina Wiegman won the women's counterpart.

