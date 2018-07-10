हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

France vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2018 live updates
Pic courtesy: IANS

France take on meet Belgium in the FIFA World Cup semi-final at the Saint Petersburg Stadium, on Tuesday.

Follow the live match updates here:

Lineups

 

Belgium XI: Thibaut Courtois; Vincent Kompany, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen; Axel Witsel; Nacer Chadli, Mousa Dembele, Marouane Fellaini, Kevin De Bruyne; Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard.

France XI: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Hernandez; N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba; Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Blaise Matuidi; Olivier Giroud.

 

Belgium appear in their first semi-final since 1986, after defeating five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in the quarter-finals. France, on the other hand, will play their sixth World Cup semi-finals after a comfortable 2-0 win over Uruguay. 

Both the sides have only met twice in the tournament, with France getting the better of Belgium on both the occasions, 3-1 in 1938 and 4-2 at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.  

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez would rely on star strikers, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard to come good against in-form Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba.  

Squads:
France: 
Goalkeepers- Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola. 
Defenders- Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Adil Rami, Benjamin Pavard, Presnel Kimpembe, Bernard Mendy, Djibril Sidibe, Lucas Hernandez.
Midfielders- Blaise Matuidi, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Thomas Lemar, Corentin Tolisso, Steven N’Zonzi. 
Forwards- Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Nabil Fekir, Ousmane Dembele, Florian Thauvin. 

Belgium: 
Goalkeepers- Koen Casteels, Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet. 
Defenders- Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Leander Dendoncker, Vincent Kompany, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen. 
Midfielders- Yannick Carrasco, Nacer Chadli, Kevin De Bruyne, Mousa Dembele, Marouane Fellaini, Thorgan Hazard, Adnan Januzaj, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel. 
Forwards- Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens

