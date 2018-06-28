हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup

Panama vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Panama and Belgium will face each other at Mordovia Arena on Thursday.

Panama vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps
Pic courtesy: IANS

Saransk: Debutants Panama, already eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2018, aim to "write a page in history" by beating fellow minnows Tunisia in the final Group G match in Saransk on Thursday. A victory would be Panama`s first ever in a World Cup finals.

Both the teams have zero points in Group G but will play for pride. The two teams will be against each other in their final match of FIFA World Cup 2018 at Mordovia Arena, Saransk, Russia at 11.30 pm.

Watch live streaming of Panama vs Tunisia match on Sony Ten and Sony Six sports channel.

Panama and Tunisia have both been at the wrong end of the biggest scoring games of Russia 2018, with Panama being thumped 1-6 by England and Tunisia going down 2-5 to Belgium.

The young Panama squad have learnt their lessons and are already setting their sights on the next tournament in Qatar in 2022, coach Hernan Dario Gomez said.

Tags:
FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2018PanamaTunisiaFIFAfootball

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close