FIFA World Cup 2018

Spain 1-0 Russia FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates

 While their defence has looked shaky on occasions, Russia has genuine quality in attack. Spain too have no shortage of scoring options, even if there are doubts about who will start up front for them at Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.

Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Moscow: The second day of FIFA World Cup 2018 pre-quarterfinals sees an encounter between Group B winner Spain and Group A runner-up Russia. While their defence has looked shaky on occasions, Russia has genuine quality in attack. Spain too have no shortage of scoring options, even if there are doubts about who will start up front for them at Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.

Follow the live match updates:

16 minute:  The Russians are pushing to hard to get an equaliser but Spain hold majority of the possession. 

Spain 1-0 Russia!

11 minute: GOAL!!! OWN GOAL! Russia's Ignashevich deflects the ball into his own net off a free-kick taken by Isco. Spain take the lead. 

10 minute: Free-kick to Spain in the far corner. This could be dangerous. 

7 minute: Spain operate in the Russian half as they try and create space in the final third. Hosts Russia, on the other hand, are defending deep. 

5 minute: Corner for Russia. Samedov shoots the ball past his teammates in the box. The Spaniards clear the ball. 

Kick-off!

 

 

Lineups

Spain XI: De Gea (GK), Alba, Ramos, Pique, Nacho, Busquets, Koke, Asensio, Isco, Silva, Costa.

Russia XI: Akinfeev (GK), Ignashevich, Kutepov, Kudryashov, Fernandes, Zhirkov, Zobnin, Samedov, Kuzyaev, Golovin, Dzyuba.

Considering their turbulent start to the tournament, Spain will be pleased to have safely negotiated the group phase. The 2010 champions played remarkably well in a 3-3 draw with European champions Portugal - just two days after Lopetegui's dismissal - and scraped to a 1-0 victory over Iran before a shaky 2-2 draw with Morocco.

Russia, on the other hand, have been one of the surprise teams of the tournament. Ranked 70th in the world by FIFA, Stanislav Cherchesov's side won their opening match against Saudi Arabia 5-0 before disposing of Egypt 3-1 five days later. They thudded back to earth with a 0-3 loss to Uruguay in their final group match after Igor Smolnikov's 36th-minute red card.

Russia full squad:

Goalkeepers - Igor Akinfeev, Vladimir Gabulov, Andrey Lunev

Defenders - Mario Fernandes, Vladimir Granat, Sergey Ignashevich, Fedor Kudryashov, Ilya Kutepov, Andrey Semenov, Igor Smolnikov

Midfielders - Denis Cheryshev, Alan Dzagoev, Aleksandr Erokhin, Yuri Gazinskiy, Aleksandr Golovin, Daler Kuzyaev, Anton Miranchuk, Aleksandr Samedov, Yuri Zhirkov, Roman Zobnin

Forwards - Artem Dzyuba, Alexsey Miranchuk, Fedor Smolov

Spain full squad:

Goalkeepers - Kepa Arrizabalaga, David De Gea, Pepe Reina

Defenders - Jordi Alba, Cesar Azpilicueta, Dani Carvajal, Nacho Monreal, Nacho, Odriozola, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos

Midfielders - Marco Asensio, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta, Isco, Koke, Thiago, Saul, David Silva, Lucas Vasquez

Forwards - Iago Aspas, Diego Costa, Rodrigo

