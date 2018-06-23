South Korea vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The second match on Day 10 of FIFA World Cup 2018 will see a neck-and-neck contest between South Korea and Mexico, both of whom are aiming to register a second consecutive win. Rostov Arena Stadium. A confident Mexico will be eyeing to seal a pre-quarterfinal berth when they take on South Korea in a Group F match of the mega football tournament at the Rostov Arena on Saturday.

Follow the live updates here:

20 minute: Son Heung-Min misses it twice in the Mexican box. That was close! Corner for South Korea. 

19 minute: Free-kick to South Korea. Moon Seon-Min chips the ball into the middle but fails to find a teammate. 

17 minute: Korea try and create space in the final third but give the possession away. 

14 minute: Both teams try to settle-in as they hold the ball in the midfield.

12 minute: Fantastic block by Mexico's Hirving Lozano as he makes a timely save.

10 minute: Another free-kick to Mexico. South Korea need to be careful as they are giving away set-pieces early in the first half.

8 minute: Free-kick to Mexico at a dangerous position. Korean defender heads the ball away. Corner for Mexico. 

6 minute: Corner for Mexico. Resilient South Korean defence clear the ball to safety.

5 minute: Mexico are pressing hard but fail to get past the South Korean defence. 

Kick-off 

Lineups

Mexico XI- Guillermo Ochoa; Carlos Salcedo, Jesus Gallardo, Edson Álvarez, Hector Moreno; Andres Guardado (c), Miguel Layun, Hirving Lozano, Carlos Vela, Hector Herrera; Javier Hernandez. 

South Korea XI-  Cho Hyun-Woo; Jang Hyun-Soo, Kim Young-Gwon, Lee Yong, Kim Min-Woo; Ju Se-Jong, Lee Jae-Sung, Moon Seon-Min, Ki Sung-Yeung; Son Heung-Min, Hwang Hee-Chan. 

The South Americans were impressive during their 1-0 win over defending champions Germany in their campaign opener where they put on one of the best team performances.

The Asian side, on the other hand, will be under pressure after going down 0-1 to Sweden on Monday and are facing the prospect of being eliminated at the group stage in a second consecutive World Cup.

South Korea full squad:

Goalkeepers - Jo Hyeon-Woo, Kim Jin-Hyeon, Kim Seung-Gyu

Defenders - Oh Ban-Suk, Park Joo-Ho, Chul Hong, Jang Hyun-Soo, Kim Min-Woo, Jung Seung-Hyun, Go Yo-Han, Lee Yong, Kim Young-Gwon, Yun Young-Sun

Midfielders - Koo Ja-Cheol, Lee Jae-Sung, Ju Se-Jong, Moon Seon-Min, Lee Seung-Woo, Ki Sung-Yueng, Jung Woo-Young

Forwards - Hwang Hee-Chan, Son Heung-Min, Kim Shin-Wook

Mexico full squad:

Goalkeepers - Jesus Corona, Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera

Defenders - Edson Alvarez, Hugo Ayala, Jesus Gallardo, Miguel Layun, Hector Moreno, Diego Reyes, Carlos Salcedo

Midfielders - Giovani Dos Santos, Jonathan Dos Santos, Marco Fabian, Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera, Rafael Marquez

Forwards - Javier Aquino, Jesus Manuel Corona, Javier Hernandez, Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano, Oribe Peralta, Carlos Vela

