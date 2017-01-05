UEFA announces 2016 Team of the Year; Messi, Ronaldo, Griezmann lead attack

New Delhi: UEFA announced the Team of the Year for 2016 with Spain's La Liga dominating the line-up.

Four Real Madrid players, three from Barcelona and one Atletico representative feature in the team, but there was no place for Barca pair Neymar and Luis Suarez.

Other notable absentees are Manchester United's Paul Pogba and other Premier League superstars, which happened for the second straight year.

The team is selected by fans, through an online poll on UEFA's website. Fans vote for their best XI based on the players' overall performances in European club football and international competitions.

The XI players on the team are: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus); Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Jerome Boateng (Bayern); Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Luca Modric (Real Madrid); Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).