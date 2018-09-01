हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asian Games 2018 Day 14 live updates

India, at the 8th rank, have bagged a total of 65 medals so far, which include 13 Gold, 23 Silver and 29 Bronze medals.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 1, 2018 - 07:55
Image Courtesy: PTI

The penultimate day of sporting events at the 18th edition of the Asian Games 2018 kicks-off in Indonesia on Saturday. India, at the 8th rank, have bagged a total of 65 medals so far, which include 13 Gold, 23 Silver and 29 Bronze medals.

Indian Sailors Varsha Gautham, Sweta Shervegar won a silver medal in Women’s 49er FX Women. The duo notched up 44 points after Race 15 to finish second the final. In Men’s 49er, Varun Thakkar and Ganapathy Chengappa (53 points) clinched bronze while Harshita Tomar scored 74 points in the Open Laser 4.7 final to add another bronze medal for India. It was India’s best-ever result in the Sailing discipline since 1982. India had won a gold in fireball, silver in enterprise and a bronze in wind-glide. 

The Women’s Hockey team had to settle with a silver medal after a heartbreak 1-2 loss to Japan in the final. Indian Men’s Hockey side, who lost 6-7 to Malaysia in sudden death, will take on Pakistan in the bronze medal play-off match. 

Defending champions, India Men’s Squash side (Saurav Ghosal, Harinder Pal Singh, Ramit Tandon, Mahesh Mangaonkar) lost 0-2 to Hong Kong in the semifinals but bagged the bronze medal by virtue of reaching the semis. 

The Women’s Squash team, who struck gold in 2014 Games, stormed into the final after a 2-0 win over Malaysia. The side comprising of Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Sunayna Kuruvilla, Tanvi Khanna ensured at least a silver medal finish for India. 

Boxer Amit secured another 1/2 podium finish for India after beating Philippines' Carlo Paalam 3-2 in the 49 kg Men’s Light fly semifinal. Amit will take on Uzbekistan’s Hasanboy Dusmatov in the gold medal bout. India added its second medal in Boxing after Vikas Krishan won Bronze in Men’s Middle 75 kg event. 

India equalled their best-ever medal haul of 65 medals on Day 13 of the 2018 Games. India had bagged 65 medals (14 Gold, 17 Silver, 34 Bronze) in the  2010 Guangzhou Games’ held in China. 

Follow the live updates from Day 14: 

 

1 September 2018, 07:51 AM

Judo, Mixed Team Elimination round of 16: India (Vijay Kumar Yadav, Harshdeep Singh, Avtar Singh, Kalpana Devi, Garima Choudhary and Rajwinder Kaur) beat Nepal 4-1 and advance to the quarterfinal round. 

1 September 2018, 07:29 AM

India's schedule for the day: 

7.30 AM

Canoe/Kayak Sprint (Medal event) 

Canoe Double (C2) 200m Men: Jamesboy Singh, Prakant Sharma 

Judo (Medal event) 

Mixed Team Elimination round of 16: India vs Nepal 

8.30 AM 

Bridge (Medal event) 

Men's Pair, Final 2- round 1: Pranab Bardhan/Shibhnath Sarkar, Subash Gupta/Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee/Debabrata Majumder

Women's Pair, Final 2- round 1: Marianne Karmakar/Hema Deodar

Mixed Pair, Bachiraju Satyanarayana/Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal/Himani Khandelwal. 

10.00 AM 

Canoe/Kayak Sprint (Medal event) 

Kayak Four (K4) 500m Women, Final: India

12.30 PM

Boxing

Men's Light Fly 49kg, Final: Amit vs Dusmatov Hasanboy (Uzbekistan)

1.30 PM

Squash 

Women's Team, Final: India vs Hong Kong 

4.00 PM

Hockey

Bronze medal play-off: India vs Pakistan

