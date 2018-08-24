Asian Games 2018 Day 6 live updates

24 August 2018, 10:05 AM
Shooting, 300m Standard Rifle Men FINAL: India's Harjinder Singh (560 points) and Amit Kumar (559 points) finish on the 4th and 5th position in the final round.
24 August 2018, 09:57 AM
Archery, Compound Mixed Team, 1/8 Eliminations: India beat Iraq 155-147 and advance to the quarterfinals.
24 August 2018, 09:30 AM
It was also India's second-ever Gold Medal in Rowing. Bajrang Lal Takhar was the first Indian (Guangzhou Asian Games 2010) to win a Gold (Individual) in Rowing at the Asian Games.
24 August 2018, 09:24 AM
Rowing, Men's Quadruple Sculls FINAL: Sawarn Singh, Dattu Baban Bhokanal, Om Prakash, Sukhmeet Singh outperformed Indonesia 6:20:58, Thailand 6:22:41 and finished first in the Quadruple final, handing India it's 5th Gold Medal (21 Overall) at the 2018 Asian Games.
24 August 2018, 09:05 AM
Rowing, Men's Quadruple Sculls FINAL: India win the GOLD medal. They clocked 6:17:13 in the final round.
24 August 2018, 09:02 AM
Swimming, Men's 4x100m Medley Relay: India clock 3:44:94 in Heat 2 and finish on the 5th spot in their Heat standings.
24 August 2018, 08:53 AM
Fencing, Women's Epee Team round of 16: India beat Indonesia 45-25 and enter the quarterfinal round.
24 August 2018, 08:50 AM
Shooting, 10m Air Pistol Women Qualification: Indian Shooters Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu advance to the final round. Bhaker scored 574 points and ranked 3rd in the qualifiers. Heena Sidhu finished at the 7th position with 571 points.
24 August 2018, 08:37 AM
Rowing, Men's Lightweight Double Sculls FINAL: India's Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh bag India's second Bronze medal in rowing today. They had clocked 7:04:61 in the final.
24 August 2018, 08:28 AM
Swimming, Men's 50m Breaststroke: India's Sandeep Sejwal tops Heat 1 with a timing of 27.95s and qualifies for the final round.
24 August 2018, 08:08 AM
Rowing, Men's Lightweight Single Sculls FINAL: India's Dushyant bags a Bronze medal. He had clocked 7:18:76 to finish on the 3rd position in the Final.
24 August 2018, 07:38 AM
India's schedule for the day:
8.05 AM
- Rowing, Men's Lightweight Double Sculls: Rohit Kumar, Bhagwan Singh
8.35 AM
- Rowing, Women's Four FINAL: India
8.50 AM
- Rowing, Men's Lightweight Eight: India
11.30 AM
- Badminton
- Men's Singles round of 16: Kidambi Srikanth vs Wong Wing Ki Vincent
- Men's Singles round of 32: Prannoy HS vs Wangcharoen Kantaphon
- Tennis (Medal Event), Men's Singles semifinals: Gunneswaran Prabhakharan Prajnesh vs Istomin Denis (Uzbekistan)
12.00 PM
- Bridge
- Mixed Team, Qualification Round 10
- Men's Team, Qualification Round 10
- Mixed Team, Round Round 2- Round 3
2.00 PM
-Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Vault: Yogeshwar Singh
-Squash
- Men's Singles Quarterfinals: Saurav Ghoshal vs Harinder Pal
- Women's Singles Quarterfinal (2): Dipika Pallikal vs Misaki Kobayashi
2.38 PM
-Artistic Gymnastics - Women's Balance Beam (Final): Dipa Karmakar
2.45 PM
- Bridge, Mixed Team, Qualification Round 7
4.00 PM
- Squash, Women's Singles Quarterfinal: Joshana Chinappa vs Chan Ho Ling