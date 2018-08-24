Asian Games 2018 Day 6 live updates

The sixth day of sporting events at the 18th edition of the Asian Games 2018 kicks-off in Indonesia on August 24, Friday. India, at the 9th rank, have bagged a total of 21 medals so far, which include 5 Gold, 4 Silver and 12 Bronze medals.

Indian Quadruple Sculls team scripted history as they won India’s second-ever Gold medal in Rowing at the Asian Games. Sawarn Singh, Dattu Baban Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh had clocked 6:17:13 in the finals to hand India its 5th Gold Medal (21st overall) at the 2018 Asian Games. Bajrang Lal Takhar, in 2010, was the first-ever Indian to win a Gold (Individual) in Rowing at the Games.

Earlier on Thursday, India’s 15-year-old shooter Shardul Vihan bagged India’s fourth Silver medal in Men’s Double Trap event. Vihan, the youngest athlete in the Indian contingent, had finished second in the event with a remarkable score of 73 out of 80 shots. In Tennis, Ankita Raina had to settle for a Bronze medal after she lost 4-6, 6(6)-7 after a tough tie-breaker against China’s Zhang Shuai.

Asian Games perennial Kabaddi champions, India Men’s 28-year reign came to an end following a huge 18-27 loss to Iran in the semifinals on Thursday. Meanwhile, in Tennis, Indian doubles pair Rohan Bopanna and Divij got the better of Japan's Uesugi K and Shimabukuro S 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 after a nervy tie-breaker.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran ensured another podium finish for India when he beat Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon 6(2)-7, 6-4, 7-6(8) to enter the semifinals of Tennis Men’s Singles.

Follow the live updates from Day 6: