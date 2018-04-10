Commonwealth Games 2018 updates, Day 6, Gold Coast

10 April 2018, 18:38 PM That's it from us. India won two medals today -- thanks to Heena Sidhu (shooting) and Sachin Chaudhary (Para Powerlifting) -- and took their overall medals tally to 11 gold, four silver and six bronze. They remained third in the table behind leaders Australia and England. Don't forget to join us on early Wednesday morning. Till then, goodbye.

10 April 2018, 17:17 PM Men's 400m Final: Muhammad Anas finishes fourth to narrowly miss out on a historic medal.

10 April 2018, 17:14 PM Hima Das has qualified for the women's 400m final as a lucky loser. She finished third in her semifinal with her personal best timing.



10 April 2018, 17:02 PM Coming Up Next: India's Muhammad Anas in men's 400m Final.

10 April 2018, 16:56 PM India's Hima Das finishes with a time of 51.53 (her personal best) in women's 400m Semifinal 1 but will have to wait to know whether or not she qualifies for the final as a lucky loser.

10 April 2018, 16:52 PM Another medal for India. Sachin Chaudhary wins bronze in men's Para Powerlifting. Sixth bronze for India.

10 April 2018, 16:49 PM Another medal assured for India. Satish Kumar wins his +91kg boxing bout against Trinidad and Tobago's Nigel Paul. Satish is the fifth Indian boxer to reach the semifinals today.

10 April 2018, 16:43 PM Nigel Paul gets a couple of punches in the second round to make a big comeback. Now, Satish will have to do extremely well in the final round to turn the tide in his favour.

10 April 2018, 16:40 PM First round of the Satish-Paul bout is over. It's difficult to say who has had the upper hand. Both boxers did well. And the second round gets underway.

10 April 2018, 16:35 PM +91kg boxing coming up. India's Satish Kumar is up against Nigel Paul of Trinidad and Tobago. Remember, four Indian boxers have reached the semis earlier today, meaning a win for Satish Kumar in this quarterfinal match will assure India another medal.

10 April 2018, 16:14 PM India beat South Africa 1-0 to qualify for the women's hockey semifinals. Rani Rampal scored the all-important goal to take her team through. Pool toppers England are the other team from Pool A to reach the semis, ahead of India on goal difference but level on points (9 each).

10 April 2018, 16:11 PM Women's Hockey (IND 1 - 0 SA in Q4) Rani Rampal gets the elusive goal for India to break the deadlock. The dugout will breathe a lot easy now with a foot into the semis. 10 min left on the clock.

10 April 2018, 16:06 PM Women's Hockey (India 0 - 0 South Africa in Q4) Very important 15 minutes coming up. The way this match has gone, the team that scores the elusive goal is likely to hold on for a win. India need a draw at least to reach the semis.

10 April 2018, 15:59 PM Joshan Chinappa and Harinder Pal Sandhu win their first match of mixed doubles in Pool H beating the team of Caroline Laing and Kelly Jacob 11-3, 11-6.

10 April 2018, 15:54 PM Men's 69kg Quarterfinal - Manoj Kumar vs Terry Nickolas (AUS) Manoj wins in a split decision. Another medal in the bag for India. It's a huge day for our boxers.

10 April 2018, 15:51 PM Men's 69kg Quarterfinal - Manoj Kumar vs Terry Nickolas (AUS) End of Round 2: Difficult to pick a winner in this one, but I think Manoj has got his nose slightly in front now.

10 April 2018, 15:43 PM Men's 69kg Quarterfinal - Manoj Kumar vs Terry Nickolas (AUS) Manoj on the offensive in the first round, tries to find jabs with his left, lands a couple of them at least. Lots of noise from the home crowd for the Aussie.

10 April 2018, 15:39 PM Men's 69kg Quarterfinal - Manoj Kumar vs Terry Nickolas (AUS) Lots of support for the home-team boxer but Manoj is a mountain of experience and should be able to pull this one off.

10 April 2018, 15:33 PM Women's Hockey (India 0 - 0 Malaysia at Half-Time) It's been a cagey game so far. None of the teams want to concede as India need at least a draw and South Africa must win.

10 April 2018, 15:16 PM Women's Hockey: IND 0 -0 South Arica in Q2 Seven minutes into the second quarter and it's still 0-0. Vandana Katariya delayed a crucial shot when she had a clear sight of the goal.

10 April 2018, 15:10 PM Women's Hockey: India vs South Africa (0-0 in Q1) PC to India in the 12th minute. Rani takes a direct, ricochet, an Indian stick tries to tap it into the goal but it sails over the crossbar.

10 April 2018, 15:07 PM In progress now: India 0 - 0 South Africa in women's hockey. India need at least a draw to progress to the semis. South Africa must win.

10 April 2018, 14:57 PM Boxing: Men's 56kg quarterfinal (IND v ZAM) Mohammed Hussamuddin through to the semis with a unanimous (5-0) win over Zambia's Mulenga Everisto. Another boxing medal assured.

10 April 2018, 14:55 PM Boxing: Men's 56kg quarterfinal (IND v ZAM) The Zambian has been throwing punches from the word go. Hussamuddin trying to respond with equal aggression. Scrappy from both so far.

10 April 2018, 14:50 PM Another boxing quarterfinal coming up in men's 56kg, in which India's Mohammed Hussamuddin takes on Zambia's Mulenga Everisto. Also beginning is the crucial women's hockey match between India and South Africa with a place in the semis at stake.

10 April 2018, 14:36 PM SQUASH UPDATE Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal reach Mixed Doubles Round of 16 with a comfortable 11-2, 11-3 win over Madina Zafar and Tayyab Aslam from Pakistan. They topped Pool E with an all-win record in two matches.

10 April 2018, 14:27 PM SQUASH UPDATE Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal have won the first game with a comfortable 11-2 margin in their second Group E match of mixed doubles against the Pakistan duo of Madina Zafar and Tayyab Aslam.

10 April 2018, 14:14 PM Some 'fun' at the @GC2018 Games Village in Gold Coast this afternoon there's an energy spilling over.@Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/lcU7CjYDkQ — Neelam Kapur (@NeelamKapur) April 10, 2018

10 April 2018, 13:55 PM Remaining India events on Day 6 in Gold Coast 2:15 pm - Squash - Mixed Doubles - Dipkia Pallikal & Saurav Ghosal

2:45 pm - Boxing - Mohammed Hussamuddin (Men's 56kg QF)

3:00 pm - Hockey - India vs South Africa (Women)

3:30 pm - Boxing - Manoj Kumar (Men's 69kg QF)

3:45 pm - Squash - Mixed Doubles - Harinder Pal Sandhu & Joshna Chinappa

4:15 pm - Boxing - Satish Kumar (Men's +91kg QF)

4:45 pm - Athletics - Hima Das - Women's 400m Semis

5:15 pm - Athletics - Muhammad Anas - Men's 400m Final

10 April 2018, 13:18 PM Here's how the gold rush by top 10 in Gold Coast looks like at 1:20 pm IST on Day 6 of the competition

10 April 2018, 13:03 PM The only medal prospect remaining for India on Day 6 in Gold Coast Muhammad Anas in Men's 400m Final at 5:15 pm IST. This will be huge if Anas can pull it off. He is the joint third-fastest qualifier in the pack.

10 April 2018, 12:53 PM Men's Hockey Update England have joined India as the two semi-finalists from Pool B after they beat Wales 3-2. India and England meet tomorrow and the winner will go on to top the Pool. The Indian team booked its place in the last-four stage earlier today with a 2-1 win over Malaysia.

10 April 2018, 12:30 PM Congratulations #HeenaSidhu for the gold in women's 25m pistol. #GC2018 #GC2018Shooting — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 10, 2018

10 April 2018, 12:25 PM Para table tennis player Maitreyee Sarkar loser her Women's TT6-10 Singles Group 1 match 11-3, 11-1, 11-3 to Australia's Melissa Tapper.

10 April 2018, 12:10 PM Nothing motivates us better than these #Golden mornings!#ThankYou @HeenaSidhu10 on winning us our latest Gold from #GC2018Shooting Women's 25m Pistol Finals! Many #Congratulations on the new #GamesRecord you have to your name. No doubts you've made us proud! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/dg5lha95mo — IOA - Team India (@ioaindia) April 10, 2018

10 April 2018, 11:20 AM GOLD No. 11 for India! First on Day 6! Heena Sidhu wins the Women's 25m Pistol event with a new Games Record of 38; Annu Raj Singh finishes 6th. This takes India's medals tally to 11 gold, 4 silver, 5 bronze.

10 April 2018, 11:16 AM Heena Sidhu in lead with 31 points, assured of a medal with three shooters left in the fray in the women's 25m Pistol finals.

10 April 2018, 11:15 AM India's Heena Sidhu goes into the lead in women's 25m Pistol Final. Annu Raj was eliminated earlier. She finished a disappointing 6th.

10 April 2018, 11:11 AM Annu Raj Singh eliminated, finishes 6th in women's 25m Pistol event with a score of 15. Heena Sidhu still in the fray, currently 2nd.

10 April 2018, 11:08 AM Women's 25m Pistol Final Annu in danger of being eliminated, Heena in second position after first two sets of shooting in Elimination round.

10 April 2018, 11:05 AM Women's 25m Pistol Final At the end of Stage 1, Heena Sidhu joint second, Annu joint fourth.

10 April 2018, 10:57 AM Boxer Naman Tanwar enters Men's 91kg semifinals. That assures India of another medal in the ring. Earlier in the day, Amit Phangal also progressed to the Men's 46-49kg semifinals. Three more boxing quarterfinals to come in the day.

10 April 2018, 10:50 AM Boxer Naman Tanwar in Men's 91kg Quarterfinal: Round 2 in progress. A good left jab from Naman rattles Frank Masoe and he is now looking for spaces right when Frank tries to go for an offensive.

10 April 2018, 10:47 AM Boxer Naman Tanwar in Men's 91kg Quarterfinal: The Indian has a unique open stance, plays with a dropped-guard strategy. The Samoan Frank Masoe is having a better first round so far.

10 April 2018, 10:38 AM Naman Tanwar's men's 91kg boxing quarterfinal to begin shortly. He will take on Samoa's Frank Masoe. Stay tuned as we will bring you all the live updates from that match.

10 April 2018, 10:21 AM Up next on the Day-6 Gold Coast roster for India: 10:30 am - Boxing - Naman Tanwar in men's 91kg quarterfinal 11 am - Women's 25m Pistol Finals - Annu Raj Singh and Heena Sindhu

10 April 2018, 10:01 AM India's medal winners have been celebrating their wins, and why not! Here's Saina Nehwal with team-mates after India won their maiden CWG mixed team badminton gold in Gold Coast yesterday. Moments after the match yesterday with my friends..#CommonwealthGames2018 #badminton #Goldcoast @PRANNOYHSPRI @pranaav6 @Shettychirag04 pic.twitter.com/J8sTzEzPQL — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 10, 2018

10 April 2018, 09:33 AM BOXING MEDAL ASSURED! India now assured of a medal in men's 46-49kg division as Amit beats Scotland's Aqeel Ahmed in a split 4-1 verdict in the quarterfinals.

10 April 2018, 09:23 AM Para TT player Vaishnavi Sutar falters in a group match of women's TT6-10 Singles event as she lost to Canada's Stephanie Chan 11-1, 11-2, 11-3. Coming up is Amit in Men's 46-49kg boxing quarterfinal.