Commonwealth Games 2018 Live updates, Day 7, Gold Coast

11 April 2018, 12:59 PM Badminton Singles (Round of 32) Saina Nehwal dismisses South Africa's Elsie de Villiers 21-3, 21-1 to storm into the pre-quarterfinals at the Gold Coast Games. Next up is Kidambi Srikanth opening India's men's singles campaign against Mauritius's Aatish Lubah.

11 April 2018, 12:55 PM Medal laden Day for #TeamIndia 's Shooting contingent! Well deserved Gold for #ShreyasiSingh in #GC2018Shooting Women's Double Trap Finals. #VarshaVarman finished 4th!@mittalankur92 picked a Bronze in the Men's Double Trap Finals with #AshabMohd finishing 4th! #WellDone pic.twitter.com/AjvjRkOWa3 — IOA - Team India (@ioaindia) April 11, 2018

11 April 2018, 12:39 PM India begin its challenge in badminton singles Gold Medal favourite Saina Nehwal takes on Elsie De Villiers of South Africa in the Round-of-32 match

11 April 2018, 12:12 PM INDIANS ADVANCE IN TABLE TENNIS MIXED DOUBLES Manika Batra and Sathiyan defeated Malaysia's Chee Leong and Ying Ho 11-7, 11-8, 13-11. Sanil Shankar & Madhurika Patkar defeated their Sri Lankan opponents 11-5, 11-8, 11-5.

11 April 2018, 11:38 AM Men's Double Trap Final - Bronze for India! Ankur Mittal (53 points) settles for the third position in the Men's Double Trap event. Mohd Ashab (43 points) finished fourth. Here's India's Medals Tally after Ankur's medal.

11 April 2018, 11:27 AM Men's Double Trap Final Md Ashab eliminated, finishes fourth. Ankur Mittal in second position currently, assured of a medal.

11 April 2018, 11:20 AM Men's Double Trap Final Ankur Mital joint first at the moment, Md Ashab fourth.

11 April 2018, 10:48 AM Men's Double Trap Final Ankur Mittal and Mohd Ashab in action. India's Medals Tally currently reads 12 Gold, 4 Silver, 7 Bronze.

11 April 2018, 10:37 AM 12th GOLD MEDAL FOR INDIA! Women's Double Trap: Shreyasi Singh (96+2) defeats Australia's Emma Cox (96+1) in a shootoff to give India its 12th gold at CWG 2018. Varsha Varman (86) a little unlucky to finish on the fourth position, behind the bronze-medallist Linda Pearson of Scotland (87).

11 April 2018, 10:28 AM VIKAS KRISHAN IN QUARTERS! The experienced boxer ensured there wasn't an upset in store for India as he defeated Zambia's Benny Muziyo with a unanimous verdict (5-0) from the judges to reach the semifinals of Men's 75kg division.

11 April 2018, 10:22 AM India's top medal prospect in boxing, Vikas Krishan is in action in the Men's 75kg Quarterfinals against Zambia's Benny Muziyo. Looks like anybody's fight as the first round ends.

11 April 2018, 10:18 AM Here's the latest from Women's Double Trap Finals. Shreyasi Singh finishes with 25 for a total of 96. Emma Cox of Australia needs 19/30 to win the Gold. She has been shooting very well and dont see ehr having a bad round — Digvijay Singh Deo (@DiggySinghDeo) April 11, 2018

11 April 2018, 10:08 AM You would not want to miss this highlight package on the action so far from the track, where India's Muhammad Anas almost created history yesterday before finishing 4th in the Men's 400m Final. Take a look at some of the action from the track so far.#GC2018Athletics #GC2018 #7CommGames pic.twitter.com/BnoWA1vrRq — 7CommGames (@7CommGames) April 11, 2018

11 April 2018, 10:05 AM How about this for a pick! Incredible! Wait, what? Through the legs with the sort-of tweener from @sammirick96. #GC2018 #ShareTheDream pic.twitter.com/fDZseHfjTO — 7CommGames (@7CommGames) April 11, 2018

11 April 2018, 10:02 AM The one and only, the fastest man on earth, the legend Usain Bolt has arrived in Gold coast. Cool dude alert @usainbolt is on the #GoldCoast Get amongst the #GC2018athletics action and be in the stands to cheer on the athletes, just like the fastest man in the world will be! https://t.co/8aMYiuX6kg pic.twitter.com/pqB7h8OHO0 — Gold Coast 2018 (@GC2018) April 11, 2018

11 April 2018, 09:36 AM Good news from the shooting range! India's Mohd Ashab and Ankur Mittal have qualified for the Men's Double Trap Finals. It will be held later at 11:15 am IST.

11 April 2018, 09:33 AM MIXED RESULTS IN MIXED DOUBLES! TT Round of 32: 1. Harmeet Desai and Pooja Sahasrabudhe have lost to their Malaysian opponents 6-11, 6-11, 11-3, 9-11 2 but the experienced team of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das went past the Sri Lankan pair 11-6, 4-11, 11-9, 11-5 to advance to the next stage.

11 April 2018, 09:09 AM ANOTHER BOXING MEDAL ASSURED! Gaurav Solanki beats PNG's Charles Keama 5-0 in a unanimous verdict to reach the men's 52kg semifinals, which assures India of another boxing medal. Yesterday, five Indian men boxers also progressed to the semifinals.

11 April 2018, 08:49 AM TABLE TENNIS India's Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty have made it to the Round of 16 in Men's Doubles competition with a victory over Guyana's Shemar Britton and Christopher Franklin 11-6, 11-5, 11-7.

11 April 2018, 08:44 AM SQUASH UPDATE Defending champions Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal beat the Welsh team of Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery to win their second women's doubles Pool C match 11-8, 7-11, 11-8.

11 April 2018, 08:19 AM Bad news from the ring! India's Sarita Devi bows out of the medals race after losing her women's 60kg quarterfinal to Australia's Anja Stridsman. Earlier, Mary Kom stormed into the final of 46-48kg event by winning her semifinal with a 5-0 verdict.

11 April 2018, 08:16 AM Table Tennis Update India's Men's Doubles Table Tennis pair of Achanta and Sathiyan advance to Round of 16 with an 11-2, 11-5, 11-6 win over the pair from Kiribati.

11 April 2018, 08:03 AM Table Tennis Update India's women's doubles pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe win their Round of 32 match against the team from Mauritius 11-3, 11-4, 11-4.

11 April 2018, 07:52 AM BRONZE MEDAL FOR INDIA! Om Prakash finishes third to settle for bronze in men's 50m Pistol event. Defending champion Jitu Rai was eliminated early and finished a lowly 8th.

11 April 2018, 07:50 AM Men's 50m Pistol Final: Jitu Rai eliminated, finishes 8th. Om Prakash joint first.

11 April 2018, 07:32 AM Mary Kom in Semis The legendary Indian boxer beats Sri Lanka's Anusha Dilrukshi with a unanimous 5-0 verdict to reach the gold-medal match of women's 46-48kg event.

11 April 2018, 07:21 AM Mary Kom in action shortly in her 45-48kg Semifinal against Sri Lanka's Anusha Dilrukshii. This for a place in the gold-medal bout.

11 April 2018, 07:13 AM Squash Update Indian pair of Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon are locked at 1-1 after two games against the Scottish duo of Peter Creed and Joel Makin in the Men's Doubles Pool F.

11 April 2018, 06:56 AM Shooting Update: Round 3 in progress. India's Mohd Ashab maintains his top position, while Ankur Mittal climbs up to No. 5 in Men's Double Trap Qualifiers. In Women's Double Trap Finals, the second round is yet to begin. India's Shreyasi Singh is at the top with 24 points while Varsha Varman is placed 6th with 21 at the end of Round 1.

11 April 2018, 06:11 AM Para Table Tennis 1. Maitreyee Sarkar wins her second Group 1 match against PNG's Vero Nime 11-2, 11-9, 11-2 2. Vaishnavi Sutar loses her second match in Group 2 to Nigeria's Faith Obazuaye 11-0, 11-2. 11-2.

11 April 2018, 06:08 AM Also in progress now: Ankur Mittal and Mohd Ashab in Men's Double Trap Qualification, where the latter is leading the pack. Top 6 qualify for the finals. Shreyasi Singh and Varsha Varman are vying for podium spots in the Women's Double Trap Finals.