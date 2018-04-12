Commonwealth Games 2018 Live updates, Day 8, Gold Coast

12 April 2018, 13:27 PM Women's Freestyle 76kg (bronze-medal match) India's Kiran takes on Katouskia Pariadhaven of Mauritius and has won bronze medal on technical superiority (10-0).

12 April 2018, 13:13 PM GOLD MEDAL No. 13 FOR INDIA! Rahul Aware wins gold medal in men's freestyle 57kg wrestling beating Canada's Steven Takahashi 15-7 in the final.

12 April 2018, 13:11 PM Men's 57kg Freestyle Final India's Rahul Aware leads Steven Takahashi of Canada by 9-6 with the second period going on.

12 April 2018, 13:03 PM Men's 57kg Freestyle Final India's Rahul Aware leads Steven Takahashi of Canada by 6-4 at the end of first period.

12 April 2018, 12:57 PM Coming up: Men's 57kg Freestyle Final Rahul Aware (IND) vs Steven Takahashi (Canada)

12 April 2018, 12:41 PM Setback! Babita settles for silver India's Babita Kumari loses her women's freestyle 53kg wrestling final against Canada's Diana Weicker 2-5 to settle for a silver medal. The Canadian was better on the day. Her sister Geeta sounds disappointed on TV commentary.

12 April 2018, 12:37 PM Women's Freestyle 53kg Wrestling Final Babita trails 0-1 after first period against Canada's Carissa Holland after the Indian was penalised for passivity.

12 April 2018, 12:31 PM WRESTLING FINALS IN GOLD COAST Three Indians, Babita Kumari (53kg), Rahul Aware (57kg) and Sushil Kumar (74kg) all in their respective freestyle finals. Babita arrives on the mat against Canada's Carissa Holland.

12 April 2018, 11:37 AM India take on Australia today in the second women's hockey semifinal at 4:45 pm IST, while England and New Zealand lock horns in the first. IN FOCUS | The Women's Hockey semifinals are on today! @BlackSticks v @EnglandHockey | @Hockeyroos v @TheHockeyIndia. Who will make it to the final? pic.twitter.com/ZGit9fXVXU — Gold Coast 2018 (@GC2018) April 12, 2018

12 April 2018, 11:36 AM What a race! @TeamEngland's Annie Last claims gold in the women's cross country mountain bike! #GC2018 #GC2018cyclingmountainbike #SHARETHEDREAM pic.twitter.com/Ru6P5sykIR — Gold Coast 2018 (@GC2018) April 12, 2018

12 April 2018, 10:56 AM Another paddler in quarters India's veteran table tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal joins teammate Harmeet Desai in the last-eight of men's singles with a 4-1 victory over Australia's Heming Hu.

12 April 2018, 10:43 AM TT Update The experienced Mouma Das was stretched to seven games by England's Tin-Tin Ho before the Indian won the pre-quarterfinal 4-1 (11-7, 7-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-13, 11-7, 11-8).

12 April 2018, 10:26 AM SILVER FOR INDIA! Shooter Tejaswini Sawant wins the silver medal in Women's 50m Rifle Prone event. Anjum Moudgil misses out. India's Medals Tally currently stands at 12 Gold, 5 Silver, 8 Bronze An incredible show by Tejaswini Sawant who claimed a silver in women's 50m rifle prone shooting event. It is incredible to see the women of our nation creating an impact on the world stage! #IndiaAtCWG #Shooting #TOPSAthlete #SAI pic.twitter.com/lydzwqmgl8 — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) April 12, 2018

12 April 2018, 10:11 AM BADMINTON PV Sindhu marches into women's singles quarterfinals with a 21-15, 21-9 victory over Australia's Chen Hsuan-Yu. Saina Nehwal will be in action later in the afternoon in her Round of 16 match.

12 April 2018, 09:56 AM Top seed through to last-eight stage! Kidambi Srikkanth beats Sri Lanka's Niluka Karunaratne with a comfortable 21-10, 21-10 scoreline to enter the men's singles badminton quarterfinals.

12 April 2018, 09:44 AM SHOOTING Women's 50m Rifle Prone Finals have begun. India's Tejaswin Sawant and Anjum Moudgil are in the fray.

12 April 2018, 09:36 AM Badminton, Men's Singles, Round of 16: Kidambi Srikkanth wins first game without much fuss at 21-10 against Sri Lanka's Niluka Karunaratne.

12 April 2018, 09:09 AM BADMINTON HS Prannoy reaches men's singles quarterfinals with a 21-18, 21-11 win over Australia's Anthony Joe. Kidambi Srikkanth is up next on court for India against Sri Lanka's Niluka Karunaratne.

12 April 2018, 09:07 AM With the boxing champ Mary Kom @GC2018 Games Village , her coach and physiotherapist as she preps for the Boxing finals tomorrow. Good luck@MangteC India is with you!@Media_SAI @Ra_THORe pic.twitter.com/tCaIhWy12Y — Neelam Kapur (@NeelamKapur) April 12, 2018

12 April 2018, 08:32 AM UPDATES Badminton: Ruthvika Gadde thwarts the challenge of Singapore's Jia Min Yeo to reach the women's singles quarterfinals with a 21-10, 21-23, 21-10 victory. Squash: The mixed doubles teams of Dipika Pallikal / Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa / Harinder Pal Sandhu reach quarterfinals.

12 April 2018, 08:25 AM RESULTS FROM THIS MORNING Squash: Vikram Malhotra/Ramit Tandon get a walkover against Sierra Leone team in Pool F match of men's doubles. Table Tennis: Manika/Mouma in quarters of women's doubles with a Round-of-16 win over Sri Lankan pair. Table Tennis: Manika/Sathyan eke out a fighting 3-2 win over Canada's Marko/Alicia to reach mixed doubles quarters.

12 April 2018, 07:48 AM BADMINTON: Pranaav-Sikki in quarterfinals winning 2-0 against Singapore team. TABLE TENNIS: Sanil-Madhurika also advance to the quarters with a 3-0 win over Mauritius duo.

12 April 2018, 07:44 AM Sushil Kumar in Gold-Medal Match! The Indian wrestling legend beats Australia's Connor Evans by fall to book himself a medal with a place in the Men's 74kg Freestyle final.

12 April 2018, 07:36 AM INDIA IN FINAL! Rahul Aware reaches the gold-medal match of men's Freestyle 57kg wrestling with a 12-8 win over Pakistan's Muhammad Bilal. Will face Canada's Takahashi.

12 April 2018, 07:29 AM Sushil also in Semis! Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar routs Pakistan's Muhammad Butt in a win by technical superiority (10-0) to reach the semifinals of men's Freestyle 74kg.

12 April 2018, 07:20 AM RAHUL AWARE IN SEMIS! Rahul made it through to the semifinals of men's freestyle 57kg wrestling with a 10-0 (technical superiority) victory over Australia's Thomas Cicchini. He will meet Pakistan's Bilal in the semis.

12 April 2018, 07:08 AM BADMINTON UPDATE India's mixed doubles pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa have made it to the quarterfinals with a dominating 21-10, 21-7 win over their Canadian opponents Kristen Tsai and Nyl Yakura.

12 April 2018, 07:02 AM Kiran wins her first wrestling match with an impressive 11-1 win against Cameroon's Danielle Guemde in women's Freestyle 76 kg.

12 April 2018, 06:59 AM RAPID PROGRESS WRESTLING! Babita Kumari wins her second 53kg Freestyle match by fall against Sri Lanka's Deepika. In the men's division, Rahul Aware routs England's George Ramm 11-0 in men's Freestyle 57kg.

12 April 2018, 06:50 AM SUSHIL IN QUARTERS! Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar routs Canada's Jevon Balfour 11-0 in his opening match of Men's Freestyle 74kg division.

12 April 2018, 06:22 AM SHOOTING UPDATE Stage 1 of Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification ends. India's Neeraj in first position and Anish third. Stage 2 is scheduled for tomorrow.

12 April 2018, 06:16 AM Wrestling action gets underway: Babita Kumari beats Nigeria's Samuel Bose 2-1 in women's freestyle 53kg.

12 April 2018, 06:06 AM SO FAR TODAY: Table Tennis: The women's doubles pair of Pooja/Sutirtha as well as Manika/Mouma have progressed to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 and 3-0 victories, respectively, in their Round of 16 match. Shooting: The first stage of Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol qualification is on, in which Neeraj and Anish are representing India. Athletics: Purnima Hembram finishes 2nd with a personal best of 13.56 sec in Heat 1 of Women's Heptathlon 100m hurdles. Athletics: Triple-jumper Arpinder Singh his looking good to qualify for the final with a first attempt of 16.39 which takes him to top in Group B. In Group A, Rakesh Babu is currently 4th with the first attempt registering a distance of 15.98.