Commonwealth Games 2018 Live updates, Day 9, Gold Coast

13 April 2018, 12:33 PM India's Vipin Kashana has also qualified for the Men's Javelin Throw final with a best attempt of 78.88m. He has joined Neeraj Chopra in the final. Chopra covered 80.2m earlier in the day.

13 April 2018, 12:20 PM Guys stay tuned. Wrestling is going get underway soon. India could clinch a couple of golds medals. Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Mausam Khatri (97kg) are in the final, while Pooja Dhanda (57kg) and Divya Kakran (68kg) are in the semis.

13 April 2018, 12:03 PM Second straight gold for Aussie Laethisha Scanlan in women's trap after scores of 38/50. Northern Ireland's Kirsty Barr takes silver with 27/50. Welsh Sarah Wixey take bronze at the age of 46.

13 April 2018, 11:50 AM Shreyasi Singh gets eliminated after this round in women's trap. She needed to hit the last one to advance to the next round but she sadly missed. Goes out with scores of 19/30. Will be disappointed with her performance.

13 April 2018, 11:43 AM Aussie Scanlan (17/21) and Welsh Wixey (17/22) have been brilliant so far. Shreyasi is now 14/22. She gets one more right, 15/23. 16/23 now, what a comeback by the Indian. One more hit for her and she is joint third. Scottish Sharon Niven, meanwhile, gets eliminated after 25 shots.

13 April 2018, 11:41 AM Shreyasi Singh is falling behind, finding 12 targets in first 19 attempts. She has just got one right and now it's 13/20. She is facing elimination.

13 April 2018, 11:32 AM Women's trap final begins. India's Shreyasi Singh is in the fray. Meanwhile, IOA says it will appeal the removal of two Indian athletes Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi for breaching "no needle" policy.

13 April 2018, 11:04 AM The third round gets underway. Street fight is on here between Naman and the Aussie. 70 seconds to go. Both are terribly tired but passion is still there. This is close. Difficult to say who has had the upper hand in this bout. The third round comes to a close. The verdict will be out shortly. And Naman loses the bout and settles for bronze.

13 April 2018, 11:00 AM Naman is throwing punches from all sides. Landing is not as effective though. Still, he looks the better of the two. The Indian will be happy with his performance in this round.

13 April 2018, 10:56 AM Naman starts well against the Aussie. Though he is a little careful today, not as aggressive as he had been in previous matches. Halfway through the first round, he looks in good shape. He slips in the last few seconds but appears fine. One can say that the Aussie came back a little towards the end. The first round comes to a close.

13 April 2018, 10:50 AM Back to boxing. India's Naman Tanwar is now in action against Australia Jason Whateley in the 91kg semis. Remember, three Indian boxers have already reached the final in different weight categories. Can he join them? That's the question. Naman won his previous two bouts through unianimous decision. The match gets underway.

13 April 2018, 10:24 AM What a day it's turning out to be. In another piece of good news, Manika Batra and Mouma Das have reached the final of women's doubles table tennis after beating Malaysian pair of Ho Ying and Lyne Karen 11-4 11-6 and 11-5. They will play Singapore's FENG Tianwei and YU Mengyu later today, 3.35 pm IST. But before that happens, India's Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe will feature in the bronze medal match against Ying-Karen of Malaysia.

13 April 2018, 10:18 AM Boxing final line-ups. 46-49kg: Amit Panghal (India) vs Galal Yafai (England) 52kg: Gaurav Solanki (India) vs Brendan Irvine (Northern Ireland) 60kg: Manish Kaushik (India) vs Harry Garsdie (Australia) All these three finals will be played tomorrow.

13 April 2018, 10:11 AM Just to remind our followers here: Bajrang Punia will face Kane Charig of Wales in the 65kg wrestling final. In another final, Mausam Khatri will play Martin Erasmus of South Africa in the 97kg category. Both Indians are big favourites for gold.

13 April 2018, 09:57 AM Manish Kaushik reaches the final of 60kg boxing after beating Northern Ireland's James McGivern 4-1. Third Indian boxer to reach the final today.

13 April 2018, 09:53 AM Shreyasi Singh, meanwhile, has qualified for the women's trap final. Seema Tomar is not as lucky and won't be featuring in the final, which will start at 11.25 am IST.

13 April 2018, 09:49 AM Going back to boxing. India's Manish Kaushik is in action in his 60kg semifinal bout against Nothern Ireland's James McGivern. Can he become the third Indian boxer today to reach the final?

13 April 2018, 09:45 AM Incredible performance by Anish. He is just 15 years old. Can you believe it? And he has done it in style, with a CWG record. With that gold, India now improve on their gold haul in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

13 April 2018, 09:39 AM Another gold for India in shooting. Anish does it with a Commonwealth Games record in men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol. 16th gold for India.

13 April 2018, 09:27 AM Gaurav Solanki wins his semifinal against Sri Lankan Bandara in the 52kg boxing category. At least a silver for India. Who would have thought this will come after those two punches in the first round? He wins 4-0.

13 April 2018, 09:24 AM Gaurav Solanki does well in the second round but he will have to do a lot more to take this contest after receiving those two punches in the first round.

13 April 2018, 09:17 AM Gaurav starts well but then comes a Sri Lankan jab out of nowhere. Gaurav is stunned. Great comeback by Bandara. Second Bandara punch finds him shortly and he looks in trouble. The Sri Lankan has definitely has sealed this round.

13 April 2018, 09:14 AM Gaurav Solanki is now in action in his semis against Sri Lanka's M Vidanalange Ishan BANDARA in the 52kg boxing category.

13 April 2018, 09:07 AM One more good round for Amit Panghal. And 5-0 unanimous decision in his favour. Amit reaches the final and that means at least a silver for India.

13 April 2018, 09:04 AM Another good round for Amit. The Ugandian is no match for him. He is totally on the defensive as Amit throws one punch after another. The Indian almost knocks out the Ugandian with a ferocious punch but the latter is lucky to dodge just in time.

13 April 2018, 08:58 AM The Amit Panghal-Juma Miro boxing bout begins in the 46-49kg semis. And he has thrown quite a few right punches. Clearly ahead in this first round. Can the Ugandian stage a comeback? Doesn't appear so. Amit continues to dominate as the first round comes to close. He is a certain winner in this round.

13 April 2018, 08:53 AM 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification, Stage 2: India's Anish and Neeraj Kumar qualify for the finals with totals of 580-22x and 579-14x.

13 April 2018, 08:43 AM Boxing is now underway in Gold Coast. India's Amit is next up against Juma Miro of Uganda in his 46-49kg semifinal bout.

13 April 2018, 08:10 AM Tejaswini Sawant sets a CWG record with 457.9. Anjum second with 455.7. Seonaid MCINTOSH of Scotland takes bronze with 444.6. With that 15th gold, India equalise their gold haul in the 2014 Glasgow event. They are all set to go past that figure today with two wrestlers in the finals (65kg and 97kg).

13 April 2018, 08:08 AM First gold for India today. Tejaswini Sawant wins the 50m rifle event to make it 15 gold medals for India. Anjum Moudgil takes silver. Great start to Day 9.

13 April 2018, 07:50 AM Women's Freestyle 57 kg Semifinal: Pooja Dhanda (India) vs Joseph ESSOMBE TIAKO (Cameroon) Women's Freestyle 68 kg Semifinal: Divya Kakran (India) vs Blessing OBORUDUDU (Nigeria)

13 April 2018, 07:40 AM So far India have at least secured two silver medals through Mausam Khatri and Bajrang Punia. Let's hope they win their respective finals and go one better.

13 April 2018, 07:37 AM Bajrang reaches the final in the 65kg freestyle category, meaning India have at least secured a silver medal.

13 April 2018, 07:32 AM Bajrang's begins his semis against Canada's Vincent de Marinis in men's 65kg freestyle wrestling. He begins with a takedown, two points for India. Another takedown for Bajrang, Meanwhile, Mausam Khatri has reached the final in the 97kg freestyle wrestling category. Bajrang's first round also gets over, he leads 8-0.

13 April 2018, 07:27 AM Women's Freestyle 57 kg Nordic Group B Match 3: Pooja Dhanda starts on a great note and in the blink of an eye finishes the match. 10-0 win for her against New Zealand's Ana MOCEYAWA.

13 April 2018, 07:18 AM Bajrang will now play Canada's Vincent de Marinis in the semis, which definitely will be his toughest challenge yet.

13 April 2018, 07:11 AM Second round is underway. Bajrang takes two more points and now leads 8-0. Amas Daniel seems to be injured and receiving medal treatment right now. He decides to continue and it's 10-0. Another technical superiority win for Bajrang. He reaches the semis in this men's 65kg freestyle wrestling event.

13 April 2018, 07:06 AM Men's Freestyle 65 kg 1/4 Final: India's Bajrang is now playing Nigeria's Amas Daniel. The match is underway. Bajrang opens his account through a takedown, 2-0 in his favour. Another take down for India. 4-0 lead for India. Great strart by Bajrang. Two more points and he wins the first round 6-0.

13 April 2018, 07:01 AM Meanwhile, two India athletes, Rakesh Babu and KT Irfan, have been sent home for breaching ‘no needle policy’. Rakesh has thus been thrown out of the triple jump final as well.‬

13 April 2018, 06:59 AM Another good wrestling result for India. Divya Kakran wins her Women's Freestyle 68 kg Nordic Group B Match 2 against Cameroon's Gaelle ALAKAME ANZONG 10-8.

13 April 2018, 06:47 AM Canadian Emily SCHAEFER is back on her feet and picks up two points against Pooja Dhanda in Women's Freestyle 57 kg Nordic Group B Match 2. It's 4-4 now. Wait. Hisar girl Pooja takes four points in the blink of an eye and the Canadian is again wincing in pain. She again decides to continue and two more points for Pooja and she leads 10-4. It's over. Pooja prevails over the Canadian 12-5. Good result for India.

13 April 2018, 06:42 AM Women's Freestyle 57 kg Nordic Group B Match 2: Pooja Dhanda is up against Emily SCHAEFER of Canada. The match is underway. Pooja concedes one point having been forced out of the orange zone. She returns with a bang and takes two points. Again, she has been forced out of the orange zone, making it 2-2. It's going neck and neck. Another takedown for Pooja and she takes two more points. Back in the lead at 4-2. The Canadian is wincing in pain. She seems to be injured. Let's see if she continues.

13 April 2018, 06:34 AM Men's Freestyle 65 kg 1/4 Final: In this round, India's Bajrang will be playing Nigeria's Amas Daniel. Earlier, Bajrang won 10-0 his bout against New Zealand's Brahms Richards through technical superiority - without any points scored by the opponent.

13 April 2018, 06:20 AM Men's Freestyle 65 kg 1/8 Final: India's Bajrang has beaten Brahm RICHARDS of New Zealand.

13 April 2018, 06:14 AM Women's Heptathlon Long Jump is going on. India's Poornima Hembram has successfully completed jumps of 5.79m and 5.96m as of now.