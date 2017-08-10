PKL 2017, Day 12: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas – Where to watch live streaming

New Delhi: The Nagpur-leg will come to an end with the conclusion of Day 12 in Pro Kabaddi League Season 5. But fans will expect to witness two close encounters on the last day of the event in their city.

The first match is between table toppers Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers, who are currently placed sixth in Zone A points table. Season 1 winners Jaipur have only played one game so far and would like to make the most of their freshness count and emerge victorious today.

Under the leadership of Deepak Niwas Hooda, Pune have looked well balanced and capable of challenging any team on their day. They will be coming into the contest on the back of a 26-21 win over Dabang Delhi while the Pink Panthers faced 26-30 defeat to the same opponent previously.

The second encounter will see Bengaluru Bulls take on Tamil Thalaivas in a Zone B match and they will be looking to bank on yesterday's morale-boosting win against the Bengal Warriors.

It has been a season of close contests for Rohit Kumar and co. this season. After they won their opening game of the season away to the Telugu Titans with an easy 31-21 victory, they have been involved in a few nail-biting encounters too, but only faced defeat in one of them.

Here are the squads:

Puneri Paltan

Deepak Hooda, Ziaur Rahman, Takamitsu Kono, Sandeep Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajesh Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Rohit Kumar Choudary, Umesh Mhatre, More G B, Akshay Jadhav, Suresh Kumar, Ajay, Narender Hooda

Bengaluru Bulls

Ashish Kumar, Harish Naik, Sumit Singh, Ravinder Pahal, Ajay, Rohit Kumar, Sinotharan Kanesharajah, Sanjay Shrestha, Sachin Kumar, Gurvinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Pradeep Narwal, Kuldeep Singh, Ankit Sangwan, Amit, Rohit, Preetam Chhillar, Sunil Jaipal

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Ajit Singh, Santhapanaselvam, Manjeet Chhillar, Jasvir Singh, Selvamani K., Jaemin Lee, Donggyu Kim, Manoj Dhull, Navneet Gautam, Somvir Shekhar, Pawan Kumar, Kamal Kishor, Tushar Patil, Vignesh B, Siddharth, Sunil Siddhgavali, Ravinder Kumar, Abhishek N., Rahul Choudhary

Tamil Thalaivas

Ajay Thakur, Bhavani Rajput, Prathap, Rajesh, Anil Kumar, Amit Hooda, Mugilan, Donggeon Lee , Waleed Al Hasani, Chansik Park, Anil Kumar, C. Arun, Sanket Chavan, T. Prabhakaran, M. Thivakaran, Sombir, Vijay Kumar, Vijin Thangadurai, Muruthu M, Vineet Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Sujit Maharana, Darshan J., Sarang Arun Deshmukh, Ananthkumar

Here's everything you need to know about the PKL Season 5, Day 12:

Which teams are playing on Day 12 of the Pro Kabaddi season 5?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 Day 12 will see two matches taking place. First Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and second Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas (Thursday, August 10).

What time will the Pro Kabaddi season 5 Day 12 matches, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers start?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 Day 12 match between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers will start at 8:00 pm, while the second match between Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas will start at 9:00 pm

Which channel will telecast the Pro Kabaddi season 5 Day 12 matches, Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 Day 12 matches, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, will telecast on Star Sports 2, 1 (Hindi), 1 (Tamil) and Star Sports 1HD, 2 HD and Star Sports First.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi season 5 Day 12 matches, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The match of the Pro Kabaddi season 5 Day 12 matches, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, will be played in Nagpur.

How to watch the Pro Kabaddi season 5 Day 12 matches, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, live online?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 Day 12 matches, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, will be streamed live on Hotstar.