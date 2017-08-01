close
Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 4: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

Gujarat Fortunegiants will make their debut today against Dabang Delhi.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 11:52
Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 4: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
PTI

New Delhi: After three days of enthralling action, the Pro Kabaddi League season 5 resumes post one-day break, with Telugu Titans to take on UP Yoddha, while Dabang Delhi go head to head against debutants Gujarat Fortunegiants. (PKL 2017, Day 4 - Full Preview)

Here are the complete squads of all four teams:-

Dabang Delhi:

Meraj Sheykh, Tapas Pal, Vishal, Abolfazel Maghsodlo, Nilesh Shinde, Ravi Dalal, Bajirao Hodage, Sunil, Suraj Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Patil Anand, Rupesh Tomar, Viraj Vishnu Landge, Suresu Kumar, Chetan S, Vipin Malik, Shubham Ashok Palkar, Swapnil Dilip Shinde, Satpal, Yatharth

Telugu Titans:

Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari ,Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R

UP Yoddha:

Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna

Gujarat Fortunegiants

Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, C Kalai Arasan, Abozar Mohajermighani, Sukesh Hegde, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Seongryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Sachin, Amit Om Prakash Rathi, Dange Sultan, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit

Here's everything you need to know about the match:-

Date:

Day 4 action of the Pro Kabaddi League season five will be on August 1, 2017 (Tuseday).

Time:

The first match between Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha will be at 8 pm and the second match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Daband Delhi KC will be at 9 pm.

Where:

Both matches are scheduled at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

Live Streaming:

The Live streaming of the league will be available on Hotstar app and website.

