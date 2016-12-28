Sports Ministry issues showcause notice to IOA; Suresh Kalmadi declines life presidency

New Delhi: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Wednesday issued a showcause notice to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) over the appointment of Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as Life Presidents of the national body.

It came as no surprise following yesterday's criticism by Sports Minister Vijay Goel who said that it was "totally unacceptable" as both Kalmadi and Chautala were facing serious criminal and corruption charges.

The ministry also threatened to cut-off all ties with the IOA till both Kalmadi and Chautala are removed.

In another development, Kalmadi declined the post saying time is not appropriate for him to take up the responsibility.

The IOA during its annual general meeting named Kalmadi and Chautala as life time presidents.

Kalmadi, tainted by the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games corruption scandal, was also the former Athletics Federation of India president.

Chautala, headed Indian Olympic Association between 2012 and 2014, when it was suspended by the International Olympic Committee. The ban was lifted in February 2014.