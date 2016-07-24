Young Sindhu has played majority of her career under the shadow of Saina Nehwal. Rio 2016 however could be the coming out party of this upcoming star. Despite being ranked 10th in the world rankings, Sindhu's aggression and fearless play has earned her tag of a dark horse to win a badminton medal in Brazil. Consistency however has deserted the 21-year-old so far. The Hyderabad girl though has time and again beaten the big fish in women's badminton. Sindhu will the face of Indian badminton in years to come, but at Rio, she has a definitive chance to usher in her era earlier than expected.