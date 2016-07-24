Zee News Rio Olympics 2016

Rio Olympics 2016

News Flash

Athletes signed-off from Rio Olympics with a glittering closing ceremony at the Maracana Stadium.    

» » » Top Indian Athletes

PV Sindhu

Young Sindhu has played majority of her career under the shadow of Saina Nehwal. Rio 2016 however could be the coming out party of this upcoming star. Despite being ranked 10th in the world rankings, Sindhu's aggression and fearless play has earned her tag of a dark horse to win a badminton medal in Brazil. Consistency however has deserted the 21-year-old so far. The Hyderabad girl though has time and again beaten the big fish in women's badminton. Sindhu will the face of Indian badminton in years to come, but at Rio, she has a definitive chance to usher in her era earlier than expected.

PV Sindhu in news

After clinching historic silver medal, here&#039;s what PV Sindhu was allowed to do by coach Pullela Gopichand

After clinching historic silver medal, here's what PV Sindhu was allowed to do by coach Pullela Gopichand
&#039;Spit remark&#039; on PV Sindhu&#039;s achievements: Director says fans didn&#039;t get his satire, gets TROLLED again

'Spit remark' on PV Sindhu's achievements: Director says fans didn't get his satire, gets TROLLED again
Here&#039;s PV Sindhu&#039;s REPLY to Telangana deputy CM who offered her a &#039;better coach&#039; than Pullela Gopichand

Here's PV Sindhu's REPLY to Telangana deputy CM who offered her a 'better coach' than Pullela Gopichand
Thanks Piers Morgan, but two-medal India will celebrate Rio 2016 Olympics for PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik

Thanks Piers Morgan, but two-medal India will celebrate Rio 2016 Olympics for PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik
Haryana CM forgets PV Sindhu’s name, says she’s from Karnataka: Report

Haryana CM forgets PV Sindhu’s name, says she’s from Karnataka: Report
Indians wildly celebrating two &#039;losing&#039; medals? This British journalist terms it EMBARRASSING!

Indians wildly celebrating two 'losing' medals? This British journalist terms it EMBARRASSING!
Did Sanal Sasidharan actually try to humiliate PV Sindhu with &#039;spit&#039; remark? Here&#039;s the truth..

Did Sanal Sasidharan actually try to humiliate PV Sindhu with 'spit' remark? Here's the truth..
WATCH: Chandrababu Naidu plays badminton with PV Sindhu on stage during felicitation ceremony

WATCH: Chandrababu Naidu plays badminton with PV Sindhu on stage during felicitation ceremony
REVEALED: Pullela Gopichand&#039;s mother&#039;s SECRET advice which motivated PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth in Rio

REVEALED: Pullela Gopichand's mother's SECRET advice which motivated PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth in Rio
SHOCKING! This film director wants to &#039;spit&#039; on PV Sindhu&#039;s achievement in Rio Olympics

SHOCKING! This film director wants to 'spit' on PV Sindhu's achievement in Rio Olympics

Medal Tally

Full Medal Tally

photo gallery

Rio Olympics 2016 Closing CeremonyRio Olympics 2016 Closing Ceremony

Rio Olympics 2016 Closing Ceremony

Videos

WATCH: Usain Bolt attempted javelin throw at Rio 2016 - His effort will shock you!WATCH: Usain Bolt attempted javelin throw at Rio 2016 - His effort will shock you!

WATCH: Usain Bolt attempted javelin throw at Rio 2016 - His effort will shock you!