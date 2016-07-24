Zee News Rio Olympics 2016

Shiva Thapa confirmed his Rio quota with a silver medal at the Asian Olympic Qualifying event in Qian'an. He was the first Indian boxer to secure his spot at the coveted event. After a first-round exit at London 2012, Shiva is India's best bet for a boxing medal as he competes in the 56 kg Bantamweight category. Unlike some of the other Indian boxers, Shiva biggest strength is his quick movement and intelligence in the ring. The 22-year-old is ranked third in the world in his weight category. Having won a gold at the 2014 Asian Boxing Championship, this youngster from Assam will eager to make a mark on the big stage in Rio.

