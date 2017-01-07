close
Brisbane International: Sania Mirza wins first title of the season, but loses No.1 rank to her partner

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 19:23
New Delhi: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza captured her first title of the season at the Brisbane International tournament on Saturday, but ended up losing the World No. 1 crown to her partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

The top-seeds defeated second-seeded all-Russian team of Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina in the women's doubles final in straight sets, 6-2, 63 in one hour and 16 minutes at Queensland Tennis Centre.

But it ended Mirza's 91-week reign as the world No.1 doubles player in the WTA rankings, with her American partner Bethanie taking over the reign.

Mirza entered the tournament as a defending champion, having the captured the title last year with her Swiss partner Martina Hingis.

Mirza, however, will enter next week's Australian Open with a different partner. She will pair with Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova, who are seeded fourth.

The season opening Grand Slam tournament in Perth will start on January 16.

