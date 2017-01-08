Qatar Open Final: Novak Djokovic defeats Andy Murray in Australian Open prelude

New Delhi: Season's first high profile match ended with Novak Djokovic stopping world number one Andy Murray`s 28-match winning streak in Doha on Saturday.

Djokovic, 29, reclaim the Qatar Open title after defeating the Scots in a grueling three-set final, which lasted just under three hours.

The Serbian won 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 after wasting three match points in the second set. It was his 25th career win over Murray.

With Australian Open starting next week, today's result will give tennis fans around the world more than enough reasons to cheer for their favourite stars.

It was their 36th meeting and Murray had won the last time they met at the ATP Tour Finals in November, a victory which gave him the top ranking spot.

But despite the defeat, Murray remains world number one.

Now, bother players head to Melbourne for the season opening Grand Slam, which starts on January 16.

Djokovic is the defending champion in Melbourne. Last year, he defeated Murray to win his sixth title, even as the Briton suffered a fifth defeat in the final.