After Google and Facebook, Microsoft to replace 'pistol' emoji

San Francisco : After Google and Facebook replaced the 'pistol' emoji with a 'water gun' emoji, Microsoft on Thursday tweeted that it is planning to do the same.

"We are in the process of evolving our emojis to reflect our values and the feedback we've received," Microsoft tweeted alongside a "water gun" emoji.

In a bid to fight the prevailing gun culture, WhatsApp, Samsung and Twitter replaced the 'pistol emoji' following Apple which launched a "water gun" emoji in its "iOS 10" update.

However, it is not yet clear exactly when Microsoft will implement this change in Windows 10.