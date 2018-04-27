हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Microsoft pistol emoji

After Google and Facebook, Microsoft to replace 'pistol' emoji

However, it is not yet clear exactly when Microsoft will implement this change in Windows 10.

After Google and Facebook, Microsoft to replace &#039;pistol&#039; emoji

San Francisco : After Google and Facebook replaced the 'pistol' emoji with a 'water gun' emoji, Microsoft on Thursday tweeted that it is planning to do the same.

"We are in the process of evolving our emojis to reflect our values and the feedback we've received," Microsoft tweeted alongside a "water gun" emoji.

In a bid to fight the prevailing gun culture, WhatsApp, Samsung and Twitter replaced the 'pistol emoji' following Apple which launched a "water gun" emoji in its "iOS 10" update.

However, it is not yet clear exactly when Microsoft will implement this change in Windows 10.

 

Tags:
Microsoft pistol emojiGoogleFacebookwater gun emojiMicrosoft
Next
Story

Google India mentors 10 startups

Must Watch

IPL 2018: Match preview of Delhi vs Kolkata