Apple WWDC 2018: From iOS 12 to iPhone SE 2 launch, here's what to expect

New Delhi/San Francisco: Apple is all set to start the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2018 on Monday.

Apple's WWDC 2018 from June 4-8 will kick off with an opening keynote at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

Apple has traditionally used the annual event to offer a sneak peek into the next version of its major software updates.

The event may spring some surprises as rumours of some hardware launches and upgrades are also making the rounds this year.

Among the biggest announcements at Apple's WWDC 2018 are expected to be about iOS 12. Given the flurry of issues that iOS 11 raised, the next big iOS update is likely to focus on improving reliability and performance, according to a report from Axios.

Also, transformations in Apple's voice assistant Siri this year, remains a topic of speculation at WWDC 2018. Launched in 2011 on iPhone 4S, Siri is not as evolved as Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant, the Verge reported this week.

Refreshed versions of MacBook Pro with upgraded eighth-generation Intel processors and increased RAM and MacBook Air's 13-inch model with retina display are being speculated.

Expectations are also high about the introduction of iPhone SE 2 at the conference.

With IANS Inputs

