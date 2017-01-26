Datamail launches voice-based social media feature named DataRadio
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 21:42
New Delhi: In the latest, Indian email service provider Datamail has launched voice-based social media feature – DataRadio. The latest feature will allow its users to broadcast messages to their followers without the fear of being 'trolled', spammed or online abuse."DataRadio is the fully Made in India and unique social media solution integrated with email.
Now bollywood, sports or any celebrity, and individuals can communicate with their fans and followers without worrying about their identify theft, trolling and abuse," Data XGen Technologies Founder and CEO Ajay Data said.
XGen Technologies rolled out DataRadio as inbuilt feature in Datamail application.
With PTI Inputs
First Published: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 21:42
