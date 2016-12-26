Demonetisation: Govt asks banks to inform about IT breach inside 2 hours

New Delhi: In wake of substantial increase in digital transactions after demonetisation, the government has alerted the top banks, both public and private, and asked them to inform about any kind of IT breach inside 2 hours, reports Times of India.

The report further claims that the government is cautious about leakage of personal, confidential and financial information of the bank customers post note ban move.

The report also adds that stringent penalty rules will be mandated in case of any kind of IT breach.