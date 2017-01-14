close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
»
﻿

Earn money from live video streaming through YouTube Super Chat

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 09:02
Earn money from live video streaming through YouTube Super Chat

New Delhi: YouTube has come up with a new feature which can allow users to earn money from live streaming.

The new feature called Super Chat is for video streamers as well as the viewers.

The all new SuperChat wiil gives the online stars who boast millions of fans the opportunity to earn some money while doing it.

This is a great move by Google team as most of the popular YouTube content creators depend on their channels to generate revenue.

When users open the live streaming on YouTube, they get a money sign in the comments section or the chat window. Viewers can click on that button and send a certain amount of money to the YouTuber.

First Published: Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 08:10

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.