Google releasing Android P this month?

Google rolled out updates to the Android P Beta 2 in June this year.

Google releasing Android P this month?

New Delhi: Search engine giant Google is all set to release the much anticipated Android P this month.

According eminent phone leakster Evan Blass, Google will launch the final version of Android P on August 20.

In a bid to make it easy for users to navigate and use smart ways to access functions on Android devices, Google rolled out updates to the Android P Beta 2 in June this year.

Here is the full list of supported partner and Pixel devices for Android P Beta 2

  •     Essential Phone
  •     Google Pixel 2
  •     Google Pixel 2 XL
  •     Google Pixel
  •     Google Pixel XL
  •     Nokia 7 plus
  •     OnePlus 6
  •     Oppo R15 Pro
  •     Sony Xperia XZ2
  •     Vivo X21UD
  •     Vivo X21
  •     Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

The Android P Beta 2 is the latest update of our upcoming Android P platform and includes the final APIs (API level 28) as well as the official SDK, Dave Burke, VP of Engineering wrote in the Android developers blog.

“You can now show conversations, attach photos and stickers, and even suggest smart replies. You'll soon be able to use ML Kit to generate smart reply suggestions your app,” it said.

The blog further said that Android P introduces a system-managed dialog to prompt the user for any supported type of biometric authentication. Apps no longer need to build their own dialog -- instead they use the BiometricPrompt API to show the standard system dialog. In addition to Fingerprint (including in-display sensors), the API supports Face and Iris authentication.

 

