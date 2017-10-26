Google rolls out Android 8.1 developer preview

San Francisco: Ahead of the mobile software`s release to the public in December, Google has started rolling out the latest developer preview Android Oreo 8.1, the media reported.

The recently released developer preview is only compatible with the devices Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel C, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL.

The developer preview can also be downloaded and flashed to your device or loaded through the Android emulator, tech website zdnet.com reported on Wednesday.

Google has pegged two developer previews for Android 8.1.

Google said the first release is a beta "with APIs" and promises a second beta sometime in November.

What looks to be the biggest part of the update, the Neural Networks API will likely allow the new Pixel 2 to take advantage of the "Pixel Visual Core" SOC that isn`t enabled yet.

It will enhance Google`s photo apps and eventually will allow third-party photography apps to take HDR+ quality images, zdnet.com reported.