Google shopping search features get easily filter

New Delhi: Search engine giant Google has announced that its is bringing easily filter for its shopping search features.

In its official blog, Google said that it is bringing a “personalised and immersive experience that will help you easily filter through offers, review prices from multiple retailers and find that right product.”

Google said that this experience will get richer with usage and is available across several Google products: the first is a made-to-browse (think window shopping!) experience on the new Shopping home page.

“We are also making the same experience available to users with entry level phones, through a Progressive Web App (PWA). Further, starting today, you will also see a new Shopping tab on Google Search. Finally we are introducing Style Search in Google Lens, an all-new visual approach to find the products you are looking for,” Google said.

Now you can also use Merchant Center to upload product details so they can appear across Google, without paying for ad campaigns. So far, the Merchant Center has been only available in English, and starting today Google is expanding it to Hindi.

The Shopping home page is a new made-to-browse destination for shoppers to search across multiple product categories and find products from thousands of retailers. Google has also added some smart features, including price drops and a collection of the most popular products.

You will now see a new ‘Shopping’ tab in Google Search showing a list of products matching your search, with the ability to view details and review prices across retailers. Queries can be made in both English and Hindi.