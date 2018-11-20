Google to invest $690 million in Danish data centre

New Delhi: Search engine giant Google has said that it is goint to invest 600 million euro to build a new data center at Fredericia in western Denmark.

“Data centers are the heart of Google—they’re the home for a large group of servers that power our products like Search, Gmail and YouTube. When you use search or watch videos, servers in data centers around the world are working in the background, doing the heavy lifting. They keep data and information like your emails and photos safe; when you hear about “the cloud,” the data stored in the cloud is actually stored inside a data center,” Google wrote in its blog.

Google said, in Fredericia, it is committed to matching its energy use with 100 percent carbon-free energy.

Google said it is pursuing new investment opportunities (called Power Purchase Agreements, or PPAs) in Danish renewable energy projects like onshore wind, offshore wind and solar energy.

The Fredericia data center will be among the most energy efficient data centers in Denmark to date, taking advantage of advanced machine learning to make sure every watt of electricity counts.

With construction work expected to run through 2021, Fredericia will be Google’s fifth data center in Europe, including other sites in Ireland, Finland, the Netherlands and Belgium.