Impact of new TV Channel tariff rules that kicks in next month – Details here

New Delhi: Telecom regulator Trai has given time till January 31 for consumers to opt for channels of their choice under the new framework for broadcasting and cable services.

The telecom regulator had earlier asserted that the implementation of the new framework would lead to lower prices for TV viewers and slammed the "misinformation campaign" being carried out by some to fuel "hyperbolic fear" among consumers.

Trai Chairman R S Sharma had, earlier this month, said the regulator was working to ensure a smooth transition to the new framework without causing any disruption for consumers. The Supreme Court had recently dismissed a plea challenging the Trai's March 2017 regulations and tariff order, relating to fixation of charges for free and pay channels.

Here is what the TRAI order on channel tariff said and how it will impact viewers and operators: