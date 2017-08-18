Microsoft announces new APIs in Visual Studio 2017

San Francisco: Microsoft has announced the availability of new Application programming interfaces (APIs) `ASP.NET Core 2.0` and `.NET Core 2.0` in its Visual Studio 2017 for developers.

ASP.NET is an open source server-side web application framework designed for building dynamic websites, web applications and web services.

.NET Core is a free, cross-platform and open source managed software framework.

With these, developers using Visual Studio 2017 in a low-vision or no-vision mode will find debugging more accessible.

Debugger windows like the Call Stack, Locals, Autos and Watch windows, which were inaccessible to screen readers, have now also been made available.

"There are also 1,700 new accessibility improvements in Visual Studio 2017 which further enables any developer to use these development tools," Microsoft said in a statement on Friday.

Numerous tooling features in Visual Studio available for .NET Core 2.0 applications like simplified and portable project files, makes it easy to move projects between Visual Studio, Visual Studio Code and Visual Studio for Mac and code navigation improvements.

According to the software giant, support for containerising ASP.NET Core apps as Windows Nano images has been added and one can now select Nano as the container platform.