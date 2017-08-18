close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Microsoft announces new APIs in Visual Studio 2017

ASP.NET is an open source server-side web application framework designed for building dynamic websites, web applications and web services.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 15:01
Microsoft announces new APIs in Visual Studio 2017

San Francisco: Microsoft has announced the availability of new Application programming interfaces (APIs) `ASP.NET Core 2.0` and `.NET Core 2.0` in its Visual Studio 2017 for developers.

ASP.NET is an open source server-side web application framework designed for building dynamic websites, web applications and web services.

.NET Core is a free, cross-platform and open source managed software framework.

With these, developers using Visual Studio 2017 in a low-vision or no-vision mode will find debugging more accessible.

Debugger windows like the Call Stack, Locals, Autos and Watch windows, which were inaccessible to screen readers, have now also been made available.

"There are also 1,700 new accessibility improvements in Visual Studio 2017 which further enables any developer to use these development tools," Microsoft said in a statement on Friday.

Numerous tooling features in Visual Studio available for .NET Core 2.0 applications like simplified and portable project files, makes it easy to move projects between Visual Studio, Visual Studio Code and Visual Studio for Mac and code navigation improvements.

According to the software giant, support for containerising ASP.NET Core apps as Windows Nano images has been added and one can now select Nano as the container platform.

 

TAGS

MicrosoftApplication programming interfacesMicrosoft APIsASP.NET Core 2.0.NET Core 2.0Visual Studio 2017

From Zee News

Uttar Pradesh

Five suspended in UP for seeking bribe for farm loan waiver

Asia

Hardline Islamic party leader shot dead in northwest Pakist...

Gorakhpur: Yogi Adityanath hits out at previous UP governments, says they are responsible for BRD hospital tragedy
India

Gorakhpur: Yogi Adityanath hits out at previous UP governme...

Delhi: Infant dies in hospital, family blames lack of oxygen
India

Delhi: Infant dies in hospital, family blames lack of oxyge...

Gorakhpur tragedy: No hygiene, patients left at the mercy of untrained doctors at BRD hospital, says Central team
India

Gorakhpur tragedy: No hygiene, patients left at the mercy o...

Shopian search operation: Security forces cordon off nine villages, militants suspected to be trapped
Jammu and Kashmir

Shopian search operation: Security forces cordon off nine v...

WorldAsia

Lebanon Army says to begin offensive against Islamic State...

Australia-OceaniaWorld

Strong 6.4 earthquake hits off Fiji: US monitor

Sharad Yadav to hold meeting parallel to Nitish Kumar&#039;s today, JD(U) split indicated
Bihar

Sharad Yadav to hold meeting parallel to Nitish Kumar'...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video