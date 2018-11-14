हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Google Doodle contest

Mumbai's Pingla Rahul More wins Doodle for Google 2018 contest

This year, Google asked art loving students from Class 1 - Class 10 in India, to tell the company “What inspires me?”.

Mumbai&#039;s Pingla Rahul More wins Doodle for Google 2018 contest

New Delhi: Search Engine giant Google on Wednesday announced the winner for Doodle for Google 2018 contest. Pingla Rahul More of J B Vachha High School in Mumbai has won the contest with her Doodle "Galaxy, Space Exploration”.

Google judges included creative mastermind Arun Iyer, YouTube Kids Creator, Rob (Harun Robert), India’s YouTube Creator Sejal Kumar and the Google Doodles team lead, Ryan Germick.

This year, Google asked art loving students from Class 1 - Class 10 in India, to tell the company “What inspires me?”.

Thousands of children from across the country sent in their entries. Over 55% of the entries were from non-metro cities, including Visakhapatnam, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Kottayam, Bareilly and Bhubaneswar, Google said.

The online voting for the top contestants began  in October and continued till November 6. The first edition of "Doodle 4 Google India" was held in 2009 and the theme was "My India".

Doodles are known as the decorative changes that are made to the Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, and the lives of famous artists and scientists.

Google said while the doodle is primarily a fun way for the company to recognize events and notable people, it also illustrates the creative and innovative personality of the company itself.

