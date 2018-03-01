Reliance Big TV pre-bookings start today: Here's how to watch HD channels free for 1 year

New Delhi: Direct-to-home (DTH) player Reliance Big TV has announced to offer a free access to free-to-air channels up to 500 for five years and pay channels for one year across the country.

"Reliance Big TV is going to mark the beginning of a new dawn in the way Indians have been accessing entertainment on their TV sets. Starting from today, entertainment comes effectively free of cost, with the latest offer," Reliance Big TV Director Vijender Singh has said.

Reliance will also provide a free of cost HD HEVC set top box. The limited period pre-booking is now available for customers.

Here's how to watch HD channels free for 1 year