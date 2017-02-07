Sextortion, sexting, revenge porn concern in India: Microsoft
New Delhi: There is a growing concern for cyberbullying, terror recruiting, sexting, revenge porn and sextortion among Indian users as internet penetration shows an increase, a new study released by Microsoft on Tuesday has found.
The study noted that 77 percent Indians reported behavioural concerns like cyberbullying, trolling, online harassment, sexual solicitation, sexting, revenge porn or sextortion.
The study conducted through Digital Civility Index (DCI) is a part of Microsoft`s commitment to raise awareness on the need for digital civility and safety across 14 countries.
With internet comes the risk of being exposed to a plethora of online risks. At least 63 percent of Indian respondents reported having been exposed to an online risk and 44 percent said they had experienced their most recent online risk in January only.
"Microsoft is using the DCI to demonstrate the need to further educate young adults, parents, educators and policymakers about the real-world consequences of negative online interactions," said Madhu Khatri, Associate General Counsel, Microsoft India.
Interestingly, more males (64 percent) in India reported risks as compared to females (61 percent).
It was also found that youths in India were more confident than adults in managing uncivil behaviour and were more knowledgeable about where to get help if needed.
