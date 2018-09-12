Thomson launches new 50, 55 inches 4K UHD TVs with all new UI

New Delhi: Thomson upgraaded its fresh line up of UHD Smart TV’s in big screen sizes of 50 and 55 inches with starting price of Rs 33,999.

Selling exclusive online with Flipkart, Thomson TV comes pre-loaded with a new UI. Thomson has customized the user content which has top trending videos, music etc in more than 14 different languages. Thomson TV also has its own app store which has unlimited tv applications. Additionally, the company has tied up with local content application providers to widen the scope of viewing content, a company statement said.

The Thomson TV comes with Samsung Display Panel. It has a Display resolution of 3840 x 2160 UHD 4K HDR, 20 watt Box speakers. It features CA53 Dual Core 1.4GHz CPU, 5.0 My wall Operating System.

The company has recently made a revenue projection of Rs 600 crore by the end of this year and. The company said that it is confident to achieve sales of more than 600,000 units by Diwali.

Currently the brand’s line up ranges products from 24 inches to 50 inches in both smart and non -smart category.

“Backed by Flipkart’s consumer friendly financing options, we are confident, these TVs would be a best seller on Flipkart, this festive season,” Sandeep Karwa, Head of TV & Large Appliances, Flipkart said.