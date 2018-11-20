हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey lands in soup over 'Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy' placard, accused of spreading hate

The image soon drew criticism and backlash on Twitter.

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey lands in soup over &#039;Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy&#039; placard, accused of spreading hate
Image Courtesy: @annavetticad

Twitter Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jack Dorsey was entangled in a controversy for holding a placard which read "Smash Brahminical Patriarchy".

The placard was reportedly presented to Dorsey by a Dalit activist during a roundtable discussion with some women journalists, activists and writers during his visit to India earlier this month. 

An image of the meet was shared by journalist Anna MM Vetticad.

“During Twitter CEO @jack's visit here, he & Twitter's Legal head @vijaya took part in a round table with some of us women journalists, activists, writers & @TwitterIndia's @amritat to discuss the Twitter experience in India. A very insightful, no-words-minced conversation”

Twitter India retweeted it, saying “Recently we hosted a closed door discussion with a group of women journalists and change makers from India to better understand their experience using Twitter. One of the participants, a Dalit activist, shared her personal experiences and gifted a poster to Jack.” ‏

The image soon drew criticism and backlash on Twitter, with many accusing the CEO of spreading hate.

Former Infosys director TV Mohandas Pai tweeted, “What a shame; How can people put such a hate poster and malign a community: @jack How can you as ceo of @twitter be party to this kind of hate? Shocking; this is @brahminphobia of the worst kind”.

 

 

 

Twitter India later issued an apology.

“It is not a statement from Twitter or our CEO, but a tangible reflection of our company's efforts to see, hear, and understand all sides of important public conversations that happen on our service around the world,” wrote the micro-blogging site.

Tags:
TwitterJack Dorsey

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close