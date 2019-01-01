Xiaomi cuts prices of host of Mi LED Tvs in India

New Delhi: Chinese electronics major Xiaomi on Tuesday cut prices of host of Mi LED Tvs in India that includes Mi LED smart Tv 4A 32, Mi LED Tv 4C Pro 32, Mi LED Tv 4A Pro 49.

Xiaomi said that the price cut is the company's New Year gift to fans. Xiaomi India tweeted:

Mi fans! There couldn't be a better beginning. Get your hands on TVs from India's #1 Smart TV Brand at an unbeatable price, starting today. How's this for a New Year gift?

RT to spread happiness. pic.twitter.com/9ZWb2dYlyw — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) January 1, 2019

Xiaomi's Mi TV 4A 32, earlier priced at Rs 3,999, will now be available at Rs 12,499. The price of Mi TV 4A 32 which was earlier priced at Rs 15,999 has been brought down to Rs 14,499 while that of Mi TV 4C Pro 32 has been reduced from Rs16,999 to Rs 14,999.

Xiaomi's price reduction is in tandem with government's new GST tax slab that reduced monitors and TVs of upto screen size of 32 inches from 28 percent to 18 percent.

The company grew to a new high on the back of its successful Redmi 5A and Redmi Note 5 Pro series and refreshed Redmi 6/A/Pro portfolio.

But the eight-year-old company wants to be recognised not as just another smartphone company and it began working towards this mission in 2014.

Along with its products in the smart home portfolio, it is also venturing into non-technology related segments like luggage, shoes, apparel and more.

